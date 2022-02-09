Columbia Grains is working on a demolition plan for its fire-ravaged elevators in Belgrade and then the company can figure out if it will rebuild, a Columbia Grains senior vice president told the Belgrade News this week.
“This was unexpected; we didn’t have a contingency plan,” said Kurt Haarmann. “The good news is that no one was on site at the time. The crew had all been out sick for a week.”
Belgrade’s historic red grain elevator went up in flames last Friday morning and is a total loss.
“It was iconic in the town. It’s disappointing. Shocking,” admitted Haarmann.
The fire at the Columbia Grains elevator at 110 Northern Pacific Ave., was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 4 by someone at the Rocky Mountain Supply offices just north of the fire, according to officials.
“This will change the skyline of Belgrade forever,” interim Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie told the Belgrade News late that day.
At the time of the fire, the elevator held 125,000 bushels of spring and winter wheat.
“We’re still evaluating what can be salvaged,” Haarmann said. “Smoke damage; water damage. Neither are good for wheat.”
“We’re doing on-site demolition,” he added. “We had to start immediately. It was a hazard. First, we’ll deal with on-site demolition – make the site safe. Then, we’re taking care of our employees. Our real priority is to take down the standing structures.”
Will Columbia Grains rebuild, or will it close up shop in Belgrade?
“There’s always a chance,” Haarmann admitted. “We had no plan for this. This is like an onion. You peel back one layer to see what is going on with the next layer. We’ll need to do a cost analysis. Nothing’s in the works yet.
“Our real priority is to take down the standing structures,” he added. “The site is a total loss, between the heat, the fire, the water.”
Indeed, at a casual glance from a few blocks away, the complex looks not too bad; however, the closer one gets, the more obvious it is that Belgrade’s Columbia Grains is a total loss. The red wooden granary sits like a half-burned broken tooth, surrounded by metal silos that are melted and half-collapsed.
The morning of the fire, local resident Roxi White, who lives in an apartment complex just across Jackrabbit Lane, told the Belgrade News she was walking her dog around 6 a.m. Friday “and I could smell burnt wires.
“It really smelled like burnt wires. I saw a little smoke around 7 a.m., and then it took the fire department about 20 minutes to get here.”
RMS sent its office workers home for the day, said retail manager Jeremy Huckleberry; the gas pumps and the convenience store stayed open.
“Thank God it was the grain elevator and not the fertilizer plant that caught fire,” said a RMS clerk, “or we’d be closed down.”
White added, “It just got more and more engulfed. One after the next. One building after another went down.”
Zlomie said the fire department’s shift change is at 7 a.m., which meant the new shift had just started when the fire was called in at 7:08 a.m.
“We had two crews here when the fire was called in – a large amount of staff,” he said.
In addition, crews from every other fire department in the Gallatin Valley showed up to assist.
Zlomie said no one was injured in the fire. “We had three ladder trucks on the fire, pumping 150,000 to 200,000 gallons a minute.”
Zlomie gave the Belgrade News “a ballpark estimate” that the department used 1 million gallons of water on the fire. “We were wondering what this was going to do to the city’s water supply, but the system was very resilient,” he said. “It was good this wasn’t in the summer.’
“Vacuum trucks” from both Belgrade and Bozeman Public Works departments “vacuumed up all that water,” Zlomie continued. “Right at the intersection of Jackrabbit (and Gallatin Farmers Road), a lot had pooled up. We were concerned it would turn into an ice rink. And some of the businesses in the area said they were having problems with the water getting close to their businesses.”
He said the arm of the grain elevator quickly collapsed from the heat of the fire about 20 minutes after it started.
At noon on Friday, Zlomie said, “There’s still active fire inside the original silo; the office has burned through the roof; and we have no good assessment regarding the other grain silos.
“But it’s not looking good for the original silo.”
In fact, the fire flared up again Friday night.
“We had to put another 200,000 gallons on the fire. We were here for three more hours,” Zlomie said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the Montana state fire marshal was called in to investigate and was on site by 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Interim CVFD Fire Chief Greg Tryon told the Belgrade City Council this week that the exact cause of the fire may never be determined.
“Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to be able to tell you exactly what started that fire,” he said, adding, “Our sense is that it was accidental – it wasn’t anything else.”
Central Valley Fire District employed a drone from the Montana Highway Patrol to help find the hotspots or safety concerns because there was debris in the area.
Ziomie said an excavator arrived on site at about noon, and firefighters were also awaiting a crane.
The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce was one of many groups that pitched in to feed firefighters Feb. 4.
“The community has been really good to us,” Zlomie said. “Bringing us water, food. We’ve got more pizza than we could ever eat.”
Help was offered from other places, too, he added. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called offering whatever extra help the department might need. “He offered us help and then he got out of our way.”
According to the Belgrade Centennial history book, the iconic grain elevator used to be the old Independent Grain Co., which started business in 1974. Officials from Columbia Grain told Zlomie the elevator was 102 years old, built circa 1920.
This elevator was the old Springhill elevator, moved to Belgrade in 1973 after it was no longer used in Springhill. It originally sat along the Milwaukee Road spur line, known as the “Turkey Red,” that ran from the Bozeman Stockyards north to Menard. It was moved in one piece, a process that “took considerable time.” It’s located in Belgrade on what used to be the old Milwaukee Railroad right-of-way.