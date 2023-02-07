The Eugene City Council approved a ban on natural gas (including gas stoves) in new residential construction.
The Oregon city’s move comes as some officials with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Biden administration eye nationwide restrictions on gas stoves.
The Eugene council voted 5-3 to prohibit natural gas and gas appliances in new homes and residential buildings three stories and lower starting June 30.
“Burning fossil fuels in homes poses an imminent threat to our health and climate. It’s clear we cannot let this source of pollution grow unchecked. I am proud of our city's leadership in paving the way for local governments across Oregon to take this step in transitioning new homes to clean energy,” said Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis.
Eugene City Councilor Emily Semple with the move will help propel other Oregon jurisdictions to take similar moves on new construction.
The all-electric push aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut emissions. According to California-based Building Decarbonization Coalition, Eugene joins the likes of other progressive cities such as Olympia and Tacoma, Washington, Burlington, Vermont, and Sacramento, Palo Alto and Santa Monica, California, in mandating “all-electric” new residential construction.
Environmental, conservation and renewable energy advocates welcomed the Oregon’s city’s gas ban, which does not apply to commercial buildings and restaurants.
“We applaud Eugene for taking this significant step toward enlivening our city’s Climate Action Plan, protecting public health, and building a more resilient community,” said Bethany Cotton conservation director with Cascadia Wildlands. “We look forward to working with the city on the next steps to ensure the community can easily access electrification incentives and ensure a just transition off of fossil fuel reliance in buildings and transportation.”
Oregon advocates of natural gas construction bans also point to tax breaks in the Biden-backed Inflation Reduction Act that offers credits of between $840 and $8,000 to transition to electric heat pumps, water heaters and electric stoves.
There is significant resistance to banning gas stoves and other appliances — including from restaurants. Gas stoves are used in 38% of U.S. households with highest usage in California, New York and Illinois, according to federal data.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have introduced federal legislation aimed at restricting a national push against gas stoves and appliances.
“The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner, which is why Senator Cruz and I introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure Americans decide how to cook in their own homes. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave our house is the gas stove we cook on, and I will continue to fight any overreach by the Consumer Product Safety Commission,” said Manchin, who serves as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.