Despite disruptions to the traditional summer rhythm — like the historic flooding that hit southwest Montana in mid-June — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has seen more travelers so far this year than during the first six months of 2021.
In 2021, the airport handled over 1.94 million passengers during the year, exceeding the previous record set in 2019 of 1.57 million passengers.
For the first six months of 2022, the number of passengers that came through the airport each month surpassed 2021’s monthly numbers.
June’s passenger numbers were about in line with June 2021, and up 37 percent when compared to June 2019, according to the airport’s monthly passenger statistics.
Each of the first five months of the year saw a significant uptick in passengers from the same months in 2021.
January saw the most, with a 92 percent increase in passengers. Travel in early 2021 was still impacted by COVID-19.
While COVID-19 is not impacting travel as much this year, 2022 has come with new challenges.
June saw a small dip in passengers due to the flooding that impacted southwest Montana and Yellowstone National Park.
The airport estimates there were 4.6 percent fewer passengers in June due to flooding in Yellowstone, said airport director Brian Sprenger.
With a number of cancellations, Sprenger said it was a surprise how little of an impact the flooding had.
“There was a number of cancellations early (on in the flooding) and then as news came back that the park was reopened through the west entrance, then additional bookings offset the ones that canceled,” Sprenger said.
He noted that there may be some lingering impact from the flooding on passenger numbers through the summer.
July and August are expected to be a bit slower than in 2021. That’s due to a number of factors, Sprenger said, including more accessible domestic and international travel this year, and outside constraints such as a dearth of lodging options or expensive rental cars.
A big factor was airlines cutting down the number of seats going to Bozeman this year compared to last year, Sprenger said.
Last year, most airlines offered more ways to get to Bozeman expecting a lot of travel. While the airport saw a record number of travelers, most airplanes weren’t full.
“Last July, the percentage of seats filled was 68 percent,” Sprenger said. “... I think going into this year, they (airlines) dropped back the number of seats but in return the percentage of seats (filled) are expected to be in the mid-80 percent range.”
Other pressures are still in the mix for the airport, like a persisting shortage of rental cars, parking lot capacity or area lodging availability, he said.
“We’re seeing a little bit of a correction this year to right-size the market,” Sprenger said, comparing this year’s numbers to last year. “But, at the same time that right-size is still 25 percent higher than in 2019.”
Local traffic, that is the number of Montana residents flying in and out of the airport in Belgrade, is also increasing.
Other airport statistics were in-line or lower this June than last, according to the airport’s report. Tower operations for June were 9,100, down 17.8% from the previous record set in June 2021.
Business jet operations were up 5.2 percent versus the previous June record set in 2021.
With air travel stabilizing, several projects improving or expanding the airport’s infrastructure are underway.
In October 2020, the airport opened a 70,000-square-foot concourse. The expansion cost upward of $26.5 million and added five gates.
In 2021, the airport finished adding two new passenger boarding bridges, it began construction on a new $23 million in-line baggage handling system and began work on a new ramp and roadway on the north side of the airport to accommodate the flight school.
The north side apron and ramp project is “coming along” Sprenger said, with construction on some buildings expected to begin in six to nine months.
On the west side of the airport, work is underway to expand the terminal ramp. And southwest of the terminal building, a parking lot expansion has started which should add 1,400 additional parking spaces to the airport.
Work is still underway on the baggage handling system, Sprenger said
“We’re in the ‘put together’ stage,” Sprenger said.