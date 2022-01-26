Once upon a time, almost every home had a root cellar in its backyard.
Guess what! You can still have your own root cellar, and without the hard dirt work of actually growing your own crops.
Started in 2014, Root Cellar Foods in Belgrade began wholesale distribution of locally grown, organic produce, meat and dairy to grocery stores from Belgrade to Livingston to Big Sky.
Finally, in the summer of 2020, it branched out to sell its goodies retail to the rest of us.
“We’ve been in Belgrade the whole time,” explained owner Christina Angell. “We started as vegetable producers, sliced carrots, washed kale for the Co-op, MSU, restaurants. That’s all we did until 2019, then we started selling a little to grocery stores.
“Then COVID hit and all our customers shut down. We had to pivot fast, We had no customers, but farmers still had crops and the farmer’s markets had closed down. Why not home delivery?”
Why not, indeed.
And COVID necessity was the mother of organic grocery delivery invention.
By June 2020, the Root Cellar Foods had set up an “online market” and a once-a-week delivery service to Belgrade, through Four Corners and Gallatin Gateway, to the Manhattan area to Livingston and Big Sky.
Almost all of their produce comes from within 15 miles of Bozeman.
Local producers might grow enough root crops (carrots, beets, parsnips and onions) to make it through the winter. If not, Root Cellar Foods buys from Western Montana Grower’s Coop in Missoula, and the Organically Grown Company in the Pacific Northwest.
Its weekly delivery “menu” depends on what’s available that week. This week, it includes pea microgreens from Belgrade’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy. Pecan pie. Candy cane beets. Pages and pages of Montana-grown food and yummy etcetera.
The Belgrade News heard about this business when reporting a story on SporeAttic’s owner Ben Deuling, a local gourmet mushroom grower who frequently sends his wondrous mushrooms on to the Root Cellar. (You can read more about SporeAttic this week in Outlook on Business, Section B, of this week’s edition.)
“Like me, they post online what’s available that week,” Deuling added. “They work with local produce. It’s a pretty chaotic operation over there.”
In January, “We have a LOT of root vegetables,” Angell agreed. “And it varies for what people have. We always have greens. This area has a lot of cool small farms.”
The wholesale side of the business had a pre-COVID delivery route of a couple dozen schools, restaurants and grocers “with much larger orders.”
“We lost 85 percent of our (wholesale) business due to COVID and it hasn’t bounced back yet,” she said. “We’ve got about 12 now.
“It’s almost like we’re starting over. It’s frustrating.”
Angell started this business with two partners, who both had dropped out by 2017. She’s a former manager at the Bozeman Co-op and holds an bachelor’s degree in nutrition and a graduate degree in sustainable foods systems, both from MSU.
MSU has been a consistent customer for the Root Cellar, she said, but even that relationship hasn’t evened out since COVID.
“We operate like a large prep kitchen. The bigger picture is they don’t have to chop carrots. They’re by far our biggest customer, pre-COVID. But there’s been a change in purchasing. Whoever is purchasing now? It’s just easier to buy from Sysco.
“Since MSU is an ag college, you’d think they should be supporting whatever is local. But the bottom line is whatever is cheaper.”
Who are Root Cellar’s biggest producers?
“Belgrade’s Amaltheia Organic Dairy is our biggest producer. A dairy and organic vegetable farm. They’ve been with Root Cellar since it opened. Pre-COVID we bought 40,000 pounds of vegetables a year from them. Now, it’s half of that. We’ve had to be flexible. And we sell their pork and cheese, too. We sell EVERYTHING they have.”
Angell said Root Cellar probably sell 30 packages of Amaltheia’s chevre per week.
Everything Root Cellar Foods sells is either organic or “organic-centric.” It can cost 1 percent of what is sold for official organic certification, something small operations can’t afford, she explained.
What’s the oddest thing they’ve carried?
“Not quite ‘odd’ but unexpectedly good,” Angell remembered. “It was a black lentil brownie mix from Farver Farms. And we’ve carried watermelon radishes. It’s fun to introduce people to these.”
Root Cellar Foods carries local greens all year, courtesy of the Manhattan family farm, Terra Greens.
“Terra Greens grows the best tomatoes ever,” she continued. “We sell maybe 60 pounds a week to MSU.”
What’s Root Cellar’s best wholesale seller?
“Carrots. Very sweet here in the valley because of the soil. People love their carrots. And in the summer, spring salad mix.
“For retail, people love their meat. From the Kalispell Creamery Dairy, milk. Any local produce.”
And God Bless the Brussels Sprout. “We go through 100 pounds a week of Brussells sprouts,” she said.
Any patterns to people’s buying choices?
“After eight years in this world? The funny little patterns you think are patterns ... but there’s no pattern to what people buy.”
To become a customer or see Root Cellar’s weekly selections, go to rootcellarfoods.com. There’s a little box at the upper right hand corner of the screen to access the “Online Market.”
The warehouse itself is at 200 Briar Place in Belgrade, just off the Frontage Road and a little south and east of Andy’s Glass.
This is an online farmer's market that delivers.
"Belgrade has our smallest pick-up schedule," Angell said. The business has 12 to 20 in Belgrade, 50 or 60 in Bozeman, 20 pick-ups at the Ale House, and 12 pick-ups in Livingston.
The current pick-up/delivery schedule:
* Pick-up at Root Cellar Foods in Belgrade or at Montana Ale Works in Bozeman: $2 charge
* Delivery to Belgrade, Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway & Bozeman: $7 charge
* Delivery to Churchill, & Manhattan (5-mile radius of town center): $7 charge
* Delivery to Livingston (5-mile radius of city center): $7; or pick-up at Granite Sports Medicine, $5 charge
* Pick-up in Big Sky in the parking lot of Michealangelo's in the Meadow Village: $10
* Delivery in Big Sky (5-mile radius to town center): $15; delivery to the Yellowstone Club, $28.
Delivery and pick-ups are every Thursday, except for Manhattan, Churchill and Big Sky, which has Friday deliveries.
Root Cellar Foods’ choices change every week, depending on availability.
Root Cellar takes online orders every week from Thursday 5 p.m. to Monday 11 a.m. for pickup or deliveries the next Thursday/Friday.