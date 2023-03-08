Home Sales

A house with a sale pending sign is viewed, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Idaho and Montana have seen the highest home price spikes the past five years, according to a new report. They also rank last in the U.S. for affordable housing across multiple income levels, according to another analysis.

 AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Home prices in Montana have jumped more than 79% — the second highest housing spike in the U.S., according to new report.

Real estate firm Boulder Home Source analyzed Zillow price data for the past five years and found the largest price spikes in Idaho (91.9%), Montana, Georgia (76.5%) and New Mexico (76.2%).

