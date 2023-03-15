Abortion Pill Protest

Kinga Gebauer holds a sign in front of the Walgreens corporate headquarters during a protest in Illinois over the sale of abortion pills 

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, is pressing Walgreens to offer abortion inducing drugs after the pharmacy chain announced it would not provide pregnancy terminating pills in 20 states — including Montana.

The latest fight comes as abortion is poised to be a top battleground in Tester’s bid for a fourth six-year term in next year’s elections. The Montana seat could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.

