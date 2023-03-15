U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, is pressing Walgreens to offer abortion inducing drugs after the pharmacy chain announced it would not provide pregnancy terminating pills in 20 states — including Montana.
The latest fight comes as abortion is poised to be a top battleground in Tester’s bid for a fourth six-year term in next year’s elections. The Montana seat could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
Walgreens decision to limit and restrict sales of mifepristone and misoprostol, which are used to terminate pregnancies, came after it warned by 20 Republican attorneys general (including Montana’s Austin Knudsen) that it could face legal exposure for dispensing abortion pills.
The GOP attorneys general letter on Feb. 1 argues there are federal and various state laws restricting “mail-order abortion pills”. Knudsen and Republicans cohorts such as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody disagree with a Biden administration interpretation of federal statutes related to abortion medications and that dispensers could face legal consequences.
“Abortion pills carry the added risk that when these heightened complications invariably occur, women suffer those harms at home, away from medical help. And finally, mail-order abortion pills also invite the horror of an increase in coerced abortions,” Knudsen and the other Republicans wrote to Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle Gray.
The pill fight is not just centered on Walgreens. A federal judge in Texas is being asked to rule on the national legality of abortion pills with medicines as the most common form of pregnancy terminations.
On the other side of the issue, Tester has also written Walgreens and Rhode Island-based CVS, which has promised to keep dispensing abortion pills, pushing in favor of abortion rights — including through the mail.
Tester said in his letter to CVS and Walgreens CEOs on March 13 that he wants the latter to reverse its decision limiting the sales of mifepristone and misoprostol. The Democratic senator said those drugs are legal in Montana.
“Montanans and folks all across this country value their freedom and privacy, and they don’t want corporations limiting access to the safe and effective health care they need,” Tester said in a statement. “That’s why I’m urging Walgreens to reverse course on their unacceptable decision that will prevent Montana women, especially in rural areas, from accessing legal medication that is prescribed by their doctors. No corporation, judge, or politician should be in the business of telling women how to live their lives or undermining their fundamental right to privacy.”
Conversely, Tester wants CVS to keep providing the abortion drugs saying Walgreens’ restrictions will be felt in rural regions.
“Many Montanans, especially in rural areas, rely on businesses like Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to provide needed medications and health care advice,” wrote Tester. “This decision will force women to decide between traveling extremely long distances or to seek out illegal and potentially unsafe alternatives, which could put their health and lives at risk. This is unacceptable, and I urge you to reconsider your policy.”
Other Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights backers are also pressing Walgreens with more than two dozen U.S. states eyeing or implementing abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme overturned Roe v. Wade last year sending the contentious issue back to the states. California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to nix state contracts with the drug store chain over the issue.
“This is the exact result anti-abortion actors want from their intimidation tactics. When politicians have the ability to interfere in the patient-provider relationship — in defiance of well-established science and medical evidence — people seeking access to timely, essential health care suffer,” said Danika Severino Wynn, vice president of abortion access for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the U.S.
Walgreens did not respond to a request for comment on Tester's letter but addressed the situation in a statement March 6.
”We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate,” the Chicago-based pharmacy chain said.
Abortion is poised to be a top issue with Tester’s reelection bid and GOP efforts to unseat the Democrat and gain a majority in the U.S. Senate.
“It has been the contention that based on the ‘right to privacy’ women should have free choice to do what they want with their own bodies. If it could be found at all in the U.S. Constitution, which it can’t, as the United States Supreme Court decided in reversing the decision of Roe v. Wade, it isn't absolute,” said Lianna Karlin, president of Right to Life of Montana. “That it can be found in the Montana Constitution is now the point in virtually every argument for legalizing abortion in Montana. It was added above the objections of members of the Montana Constitutional Convention at the time, and for the very reason that it should have explicitly excluded the right to abortion. “The claim then was that it was not necessary to specify that exclusion, since abortion was illegal in Montana at the time. Now it is that very oversight that has become the central point of contention. Harming another human being is illegal, committed in public or private. Whether we oppose abortion based on religious conviction or on scientific fact, legalized abortion on demand devalues the lives of an entire class of dependent human beings, the pre-born.”