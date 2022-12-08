Center Ice Cafe

Rhonda Gilbert, center, is pictured with her children recently at Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade.

 Courtesy photo

Belgrade’s Center Ice Cafe, 11 N. Broadway, finally reopened last week — a long 14 months after it suffered a significant kitchen fire on Oct. 3, 2021.

It was a perfect storm of supply chain problems and contractor shortages. It took over eight months just to get the replacement, brand new stove hood for the kitchen.

Tags