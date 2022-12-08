Belgrade’s Center Ice Cafe, 11 N. Broadway, finally reopened last week — a long 14 months after it suffered a significant kitchen fire on Oct. 3, 2021.
It was a perfect storm of supply chain problems and contractor shortages. It took over eight months just to get the replacement, brand new stove hood for the kitchen.
“And it’s been just me and (my son) Harley, 14, busing tables,” said Rhonda Gilbert. It’s a family affair, with daughter Katie and other staff members.
“It was a rough year, working two jobs just to make ends meet,” Gilbert added.
She passed her final Health Inspection last week, and spent “the rest of the week cutting and prepping.”
“We are ready to get people back in here, and get back to my norm,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that that on Oct. 3, 2021 she noticed her fryer was smoking, turned it off and popped its electrical breaker, but it was so hot it continued to smoke.
“This is just my observation,” she said. “The fire department hasn’t finished their reports yet.”
She added that the cafe stopped seating new customers because of the smoke, then evacuated patrons and 20 minutes later “flames were crawling up the kitchen wall. I told my staff to get the ‘%%@#$’ out of there.”
Gilbert says she stayed and fought the flames for the few minutes it took the fire department to show up, a move that might have saved the rest of the historical Mercantile building on Broadway.
At the time, she said she “absolutely plans to reopen.”
Gilbert, long a mainstay in the local catering and restaurant scene, has been at the Center Ice Cafe for a little more than five years.
This fire is the family’s second tragedy in five months; her husband Brant Gilbert, 49, died April 22, 2021.
“It seems we can’t get a break,” she said. “All of that heartache and struggle. This just makes it worse.”
At the time, Gilbert suffered smoke inhalation, but said she should be OK. The cafe itself was just at half capacity, since they had stopped seating people once the fryer started overheating.
The cafe’s new hours are Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe is closed Monday and Tuesday.
The cafe is both dine in, and to go; orders can be called in at 406-813-8184. The cafe also has a large meeting room adjacent to its dining room, for larger groups. They are still with their original menu, including six flavors of ice cream, and full espresso bar.
Rhonda also said she’s looking for extra weekend help.