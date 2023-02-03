China Asia Pelosi

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gestures during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 Andy Wong

China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday a giant surveillance balloon spotted flying over Montana and near a top U.S. nuclear missile base is a “civilian airship” used “mainly” for weather research.

In a statement, Chinese officials said the balloon deviated of course and that they regretted the airship’s entry into U.S airspace.

