China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday a giant surveillance balloon spotted flying over Montana and near a top U.S. nuclear missile base is a “civilian airship” used “mainly” for weather research.
In a statement, Chinese officials said the balloon deviated of course and that they regretted the airship’s entry into U.S airspace.
“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the U.S. side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure.”
The term “force majeure” entails acts of God, nature and other events that are out of control of human actors.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday it was tracking the balloon which traverse over the Aleutian Islands and other parts of Alaska as well as Canada before also being spotted in Montana.
A number of U.S. lawmakers and officials are concerned it is a Chinese balloon potentially surveilling the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal and bases in Montana. The suspected spy balloon shut down flights at Billings Logan International Airport.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is postponing a trip to China over the airspace breech, according to the Associated Press.
Republican lawmakers and presidential contenders want the Biden administration and Pentagon to respond more aggressively to the suspected spy balloon over Montana.
That includes some calls to shoot down the large, high-tech balloon flying over the U.S.
“Shoot down the balloon,” said Nikki Haley, who served as South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador. “Cancel Blinken’s trip. Hold China accountable. Biden is letting China walk all over us. It’s time to make America strong again.”
Haley is ready to launch a 2024 presidential run.
Other Republicans also want President Joe Biden and the Pentagon to shoot down the Chinese balloon.
“It was a mistake to not shoot down that Chinese spy balloon when it was over a sparsely populated area This is not some hot air balloon, it has a large payload of sensors roughly the size of two city buses & the ability to maneuver independently, said U.S Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.
In Montana, lawmaker and Gov. Greg Gianforte want answers from the Biden administration and U.S. military.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said he was receiving a briefing on the spy balloon Friday. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is also pressing the Biden administration for answers on the balloon and potential surveillance of long-range nuclear missiles stationed in Montana and Malmstrom Air Force Base.
“This provocation is completely unacceptable, and I am in close contact with Department of Defense and Intelligence officials. We are still waiting for real answers on how this happened and what steps the Administration took to protect our country, and I will hold everyone accountable until I get them. I will always defend Montana and our national security from hostile adversaries like China," Tester said in a statement.
A Pentagon spokesman said Friday the balloon was over central parts of the U.S. and the U.S. military continued to look at various options related to the balloon. The DOD spokesman said the balloon is expected to be over the continental U.S. for the next few days.