Belgrade’s own Christmas Truck Convoy is back again Saturday, Dec. 10 on it’s usual seven mile loop meandering through and around Belgrade from the Gallatin Speedway, past the airport, Ryen Glen, Penwelll Bridge and Dry Creek roads, and other Belgrade neighborhoods before finishing at the Las Campanas subdivision. The exact route is on the belgreatmt.org website.
Like last year, there is a Friday night Truck Village at the truckers’ staging area by the Speedway, where residents can meet the truckers, and look over their decorated rigs.
“Dave and Allie from K-SKY FM radio will be there at 5:30 p.m.” said Tiffany Maierle, Belgrade Community Coalition president. “And there’ll be eight to 10 food trucks, and fireworks around 8:30 p.m.”
The exact time for the firework display will depend on flights at the airport, she added.
Last year was the first time for the Truck Village, and it was so popular that it prompted the only thing about the Convoy that needed tweaking — traffic control.
“It was a massive traffic jam,” Maierle told the Belgrade News last year.
This inspiration started in 2020 when Belgrade needed a “COVID Lockdown” substitution for its annual Christmas Stroll, Maierle said last year. That first year attracted 65 decorated rigs; last year had more than 100 in the convoy.
More trucks this year? Well, no. The Convoy is a victim of its own success, and the Belgrade police have asked the Belgrade Coalition to cap the number of rigs at 100 so that traffic can be managed.
“Most of the convoy are from right here in Belgrade,” Maierle said. “We’ve got a few from Billings coming, and quite a few from the Gallatin Valley, Three Forks, Manhattan.”
Truckers needed to pre-register, “and we are already all full up,” Maierle said. Additionally, the convoy is for professional drivers only, not just any yahoo with a decorated pickup.
The website also has a page of suggested places to walk or park and walk to view the convoy. One caution — if you’re parking along the route to watch from your car, don’t park near a corner; so the trucks can make their wide turns.
Saturday, the Coalition’s Facebook page will keep residents apprised of what neighborhood the Convoy is in.
The Truck Convoy events will probably end up with 150 volunteers, Maierle said, and more than 100 runners have already registered for the Saturday morning Jingle Jog 5K. The 5K starts downtown at 10 a.m.
In 2020, the race was “virtual” because of COVID, “and runners had fun making up routes, like spelling out ‘Jingle Bells’ so we thought we’d have fun this year,” said Maierle. “This year’s route is in the shape of a reindeer.”
Runners get a free chili lunch at The Local, and a free beer or pop at The Rhino, she added. Last year, 150 people participated in the 5K.
Runners are automatically entered in the “Ugly Christmas Outfit” Contest, which is immediately after the 5K.
“If you just want to enter the contest, it’s free, but we ask runners to bring two cans of food for the food bank. Bozeman Health is our main sponsor, and their goody bag includes a ‘Belgreat!’ stocking cap,” said Maierle.
The Ugly Christmas Outfit contest categories include Best Overall, Most Festive, Best Homemade, and Best Kids Under 12. Prizes include top prize of $100, kids’ prizes, $25, and others, $50.
Simultaneously, over 80 vendors will be at the Belgrade Market at the high school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Belgrade City Library is on the Convoy route, and has its own night scheduled for a “Convoy Watch Party” with a Holiday party and live music from 4-8 p.m. with the MSU String Quartet, and crafts and its book sale.
The Holiday Light Park at the Belgrade Senior Center runs from now until Jan. 6, “unless the Bobcats win (a trip to Nationals) and then it’s open another weekend.” Last year two construction companies built a giant Christmas ornament for the display; this year they built a 16-foot-tall candy cane.
The Memorial Light Tunnel at the Senior Center, where people can buy a string of lights for $20 in memory of loved ones who’ve died, will also be held again at 6 p.m. Saturday. The money helps us build up the light Park each year, and hang ornaments in the Light Tunnel.
“We have seasonal music with the Middle School choir, and Bridger Harmony,” said Maierle. “And then silence before the walk through the light tunnel.”
What was the hit of last year’s Convoy?
“Santa in his sleigh atop the Kenyon-Noble truck,” Maierle said. “And I can’t tell you how grateful I am to the truckers, and our sponsors and law enforcement. Can’t thank them enough.”