Belgrade’s own Christmas Truck Convoy is back again Saturday, Dec. 10 on it’s usual seven mile loop meandering through and around Belgrade from the Gallatin Speedway, past the airport, Ryen Glen, Penwelll Bridge and Dry Creek roads, and other Belgrade neighborhoods before finishing at the Las Campanas subdivision. The exact route is on the belgreatmt.org website.

Like last year, there is a Friday night Truck Village at the truckers’ staging area by the Speedway, where residents can meet the truckers, and look over their decorated rigs.

