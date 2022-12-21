Winter Weather Illinois

Winter weather with extreme cold is forecasted for Montana and other parts of the U.S. until a weekend warm up for the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The region will see a deep freeze before a weekend warm up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Paul Nutter, a meteorologist with the weather service in Great Falls, said the regional forecast high for Christmas Eve on Saturday is 35 degrees Fahrenheit and 42 degrees on Christmas Day on Sunday.

