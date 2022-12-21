...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60
below zero.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Meagher County Valleys, Canyon Ferry Area, and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record cold daytime maximum and
overnight minimum temperatures are likely today through Thursday.
Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below zero expected tonight
with isolated colder readings possible.
Weather Alert
Winter weather with extreme cold is forecasted for Montana and other parts of the U.S. until a weekend warm up for the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)