THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
City Council accepts bid for new public works building
A new Belgrade Public Works building is in the works.
Martel was the sole construction company to respond by the city’s deadline of Sept. 28. On Monday the city council unanimously accepted its bid of $1.22 million to construct a new Public Works building on 30 acres of state Department of natural Resource and Conservation acreage by the city Treatment Plant, near the airport.
DNRC gave the city a permanent easement, according to City Manager Neil Cardwell.
The plan is to break ground in April 2023. Public Works has currently set up shop in the old city fire station on Main Street, which will be demolished some time next April, Cardwell said.
“And we are the can getting kicked down the street,” city Public Works Director James Percival joked at Monday’s council meeting. He was remarking the overlap between when the old building is demolished — and before the new building is constructed. During that time, Public Works will piggyback on space at the city’s nearby Water Treatment plant.
Cardwell said the new water treatment plant “Is operational, except we don’t have the electrical panels,” a supply chain problem vexing the whole planet.
The city is saving considerable money on how Martel is constructing the plant — as a modular building, constructed off site and “dropped into place” on the building site.
“It limits our creativity, as to what we can do, but it saves money. It’s half of regular construction cost,” Cardwell added.
The building will be 66’ x 32’.
On Sept. 19 one change was made to the building specs: the structure was changed from slab-on-grade to stem wall foundation.