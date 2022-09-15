...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Flathead,
Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln,
Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, and
Silver Bow counties in effect until 10AM MDT 9/15/2022 This alert
will be updated again at 10AM MDT 9/15/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, Libby,
Thompson Falls, Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley, Butte,
Dillon, Bozeman, Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Broadus are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
City Council approves $41 million budget for '22-23
In a special noon meeting Sept. 9 the Belgrade City Council approved the 2022-2023 city budget of about $41 million. The budget was passed unanimously and is roughly 20 percent more than the 2021-2022 budget.
Even stating that the 2022-23 is $41 million budget doesn’t tell the whole story, maintained city finance officer Charity Wilson.
“We presented a $16 million operating budget, with a $25 million investment in capital improvements,” she told the Belgrade News. “That helps us separate the amount that we are spending in the current year to run all the programs and services, from what we are setting aside to use for capital improvements.”
Belgrade is growing, and so is the city’s budget.
Belgrade residents can grit their teeth in preparation for a property tax increase expected to add about $30 to the average tax bill for an average Belgrade home. That works out to about $11 for every $100,000 taxable valuation, according to City Manager Neil Cardwell.
“With that $10 increase we are funding 10 new positions, including a deputy police chief, three new officers, a library staff position, and more,” he told the council last week. “We can do this due in large part to the growth of Belgrade.”
This year, general fund expenditures are about $4.2 million. Last year, the council had a 2021-22 budget that allocated $3.8 million in general Fund expenditures, versus the previous year’s $3.05 million. Salaries accounted for some of the 2021 increase, with most city employees getting a 5.2 percent raise last year.
Last year, the budget eliminated the Municipal Services Levy and Volunteer Fire Department fund.
At the time, then-City manager Ted Barkley said that “the Municipal Services levy is going away as part of your pledge to municipal residents to lower taxes when we annexed into the (Central Valley) fire district.”
This new budget reflects a six percent increase in the library mill levy; a nine percent increase in city planning and eight percent increase in rural planning. Even though, numbers can if iffy, said Cardwell, since budgets have a little bit of built-in flux. But the numbers are a place to start.
“Separating capital is also helpful,” Wilson said, “as these are multi-year projects that are added to the budget the year they are established, but it is unlikely the the full amount allocated will be expended in the budgeted year.”
Cardwell added that “With large projects like the Water Plant and the Library it can make things a little more complicated than a simple percentage.”
Comparing the new budget to last year’s, “There is about a 20 percent increase,” Wilson said. “The majority of the increase is related to increased compensation for existing staff and the addition of ... new staff.”
In summary, the new budget is 20 percent more than last year’s; the city is adding 10 employees; and the average property tax bill will go up $30.
Last week the council also added another 12 subdivision “lighting districts” to the previous 13.
In a “lighting district” the subdivision pays for its street lights within the district, and that fee is assessed on property tax bills. It depends on where you live as to how much it costs, Cardwell explained, “and existing boundaries grow to accommodate a new one, or separate ones are formed.