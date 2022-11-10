Warning to all you Belgrade scofflaws who treat the city right-of-way like a personal parking lot: Your days are numbered.
On Monday night the Belgrade City Council approved the first reading of proposed changes to the City of Belgrade parking code. The second reading will be Dec. 5, and the changes will be official 30 days after that.
There were a couple revisions to the original proposal, according to Mayor Russ Nelson. Such as, “How many tickets do we give before we boot a car or impound,” was a big one, he told the Belgrade News. “In the original it was six (tickets). We changed it to three. And what to do with cars parked on the street. And some people want to park (in one spot) for five days, but the changes say three.”
Residents could — and have — maneuvered around city regs regarding how long a vehicle could legally be parked on a city street by just moving it a few inches every few days. That left the same vehicles essentially parked in the same spots ad infinitum.
The code revisions state that a vehicle must be moved at least the length of the vehicle every three days. The former code gave an owner five days to move it an indeterminate length.
The new code makes traffic violations civil instead of criminal infractions.
“It would make it similar to most cities in Montana,” City Attorney Rick Ramier said. “It would make it easier to enforce and make it more equitable.”
It also changes the cost of the ticket to $20 from $85.
“And I’m going to suggest the first ticket be a warning,” Nelson said.
Parking at the Prescott Ranch Subdivision, one of the reasons this issue came before the council, is still on the table. Currently, the Home Owners Association at Prescott Ranch bars overnight parking, something that some neighbors ignore. Nelson told the Belgrade News that a survey of the streets at Prescott showed 145 houses, and only five cars parked there overnight.
“We’ve made a good effort of the City to meet part way with Prescott Ranch,” Nelson added. “The big there is overnight parking, no parking on the streets at night.”
At issue here is that the city originally, and some say accidently, approved HOA regulations that limited the parking of non-residents at the subdivision. This went on for years, until someone realized this was allowing the HOA to regulate parking on city-owned streets inside the subdivision.
Residents of Prescott Ranch have packed the last two council meetings with this on the agenda. Residents say they deliberately bought property at Prescott because of these regulations. The city’s response is that this was an oversight, and a private subdivision can’t regulate city-owned streets.
Another twist to the parking conundrum was the observation that Belgrade airport passengers have recently discovered Prescott’s suburban streets as a cheap alternative to official, pricey airport parking. And earlier, residents complained that adjacent apartment residents with too many adult toys slop over with their RVs, trailers, boats and whatnot onto Prescott’s streets.
Both Nelson and Ramier said one solution could be the formation of a parking district, akin to what now exists for Bozeman residents near MSU.
“Absolutely; we’re certainly looking at that,” Ramier agreed.
This has been a long time coming, added Raimer. He said he’d been with the city for 25 years, and the current code was already in place.
Residents who want to view the code and its proposed changes can go to:
https://www.belgrademt.gov/AgendaCenter. Then, find the Nov. 7’s agenda under the Agenda Center. It’s filed as a document for that meeting, and will also be attached to the agenda for the Dec. 5 meeting.
“We’re a growing city,” Nelson concluded. “And this is another piece of growing pains. It’s challenging, but good stuff happens when you’re growing.”