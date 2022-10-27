Belgrade parking issues will again be front and center at Monday’s council meeting.
On Oct.17 the Belgrade City Council first held a 6 p.m. working session on revamping the parking code, followed by it’s regular meeting and more hours of public discussion.
For the first time in more than 25 years the city is going to revise its parking code.
At that meeting the council decided to save formal action until Nov. 7. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Although a peripheral part of the issue, residents of the Prescott Ranch Subdivision packed the meeting with their presence and their concerns.
One point of angst for Prescott Ranch is the amount of “slop-over parking” the subdivision gets from neighboring apartment dwellers.
When Prescott ranch was first platted, the city OK’d letting the Homeowners Association regulate parking within its borders. The twist no one considered is that the streets in the subdivision are public streets — and anyone can park there. Fast forward to reality of a growing town and an international airport just a couple miles away, and the subdivision is getting increasing pressure from its nonresident neighbors — and from departing airline passengers who have discovered and prefer the subdivision’s free parking.
Indeed, drive around Belgrade and witness an astounding collection of RVs, trailers, boats, large pontoon boats, you name it, seemingly permanently parked on city streets.
Prescott Ranch had an issue with what they were initially promised regarding parking, “but they didn’t start this discussion,” City Attorney Rick Ramier told the Belgrade News last week.
He added that the most significant change to the parking code will be that parking infractions will now be a civil offense, instead of criminal ones.
“A $20 fine instead of the $85 criminal one,” he explained.
As for Prescott Ranch’s concerns?
“We have a nice community and we want to keep it,” a resident offered.
At issue here: Can the city legally let Prescott Ranch police its own streets? Not really, said Ramier.
“Here’s the issue: can an HOA regulate parking on city streets? The city owns the streets and the city has authority to regulate parking on the city’s streets. It’s the city’s position that they can’t.”
Could the city set up a special parking district for Prescott Ranch?
“Absolutely,” Ramier said. “Yes, we’re certainly looking at that. Prescott Ranch got all the attention (at the meeting) because of their covenants,” but more issues are at stake.
Among proposed parking code changes to be discussed Nov. 7:
• Several issues with construction trailers. “We’d like to actually limit them and prohibit overnight parking,” Ramier said. “Maybe allow them in front of your house if you’re doing the construction.
• “Limit parking of RVs, boats to three days. At least the idea was discussed.”
• “Limit the parking of any vehicle to three days. Currently the ordinance limits parking to five days.” What of the common ruse of moving the vehicle a few inches to restart the parking clock? The changes mandate “a minimun required move of at least the length of the vehicle,” Ramier explained.
• The change to move traffic violations from criminal to civil offenses. “That would make it similar to most cities in Montana,” he continued. “It would make it easier to enforce and make it more equitable.”
The council tentatively approved that collection of code changes, which will possibly be voted on Monday.