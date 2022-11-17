Editor's note: The original story listed that the proposed parking code would be discussed at the Nov. 21 meeting. The Belgrade City Council will actually have its legal second reading at the Dec. 5 meeting, and this story has been corrected with the right date.

Proposed changes to the city parking code are on the council agenda Dec. 5. The Belgrade City Council already approved the proposed code at the Nov. 8 meeting, and Monday’s meeting will be its legal second reading. After that, the new code goes into effect in 30 days.

