...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
City Council looks to finalize new parking code at Nov. 21 meeting
Proposed changes to the city parking code are on the council agenda Nov. 21. The Belgrade City Council already approved the proposed code at the Nov. 8 meeting, and Monday’s meeting will be its legal second reading. After that, the new code goes into effect in 30 days.
City Attorney Rick Ramier told the Belgrade News that he didn’t know how old the current code is, but it predates his employment with the city, and “I’ve been here 25 years.”
The biggest change? Probably gone are the days of residents parking all their multiple Big Boy Toys up and down their street.
“People will just have to make other arrangements for their vehicles,” Belgrade mayor Russ Nelson said.
Additionally, residents will have to move their vehicles every three days, at least the length of the vehicle. No longer can you move your truck two inches and gain yourself a legal parking spot for five more days.
Traffic tickets will also segue from criminal to civil infractions, something most towns in Montana are already doing, said Nelson. Tickets will also drop from $85 to $20 each.
“And I’d like to see us give warning tickets,” Nelson added. “We haven’t discussed this yet, but it’s my hope when you do something new.”
Any feedback from his Belgrade constituents?
“Not a peep,” Nelson said. “And that’s a little surprising. Maybe they haven’t seen it or thought about what it means. It will affect the whole city.”
Or maybe they plan to ignore the changes and force the Belgrade police to write numerous tickets and then ignore those? “That could be,” Nelson said.