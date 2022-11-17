Proposed changes to the city parking code are on the council agenda Nov. 21. The Belgrade City Council already approved the proposed code at the Nov. 8 meeting, and Monday’s meeting will be its legal second reading. After that, the new code goes into effect in 30 days.

City Attorney Rick Ramier told the Belgrade News that he didn’t know how old the current code is, but it predates his employment with the city, and “I’ve been here 25 years.”

