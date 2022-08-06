The Belgrade City Council has scheduled a public meeting Aug. 22 to discuss banning fireworks within the city limits of Belgrade. The special public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Belgrade High School Auditorium, 303 Hoffman Street, Belgrade.
The current city code regarding fireworks within the city limits of Belgrade dates back to 2003. In a July 2, 2003 story in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, then-police chief Greg Waldon said he thought fireworks should be banned or their sales be limited to the five days they were allowed to be discharged. One compromise when the city quasi-regulated fireworks was to require firework stands to post the days fireworks could legally be discharged in town. It has been a perverse point of local pride that Bozeman bans fireworks, but neither Belgrade nor the county do.
At the July 5 city council meeting City Manager Neil Cardwell said he was just trying to get ahead of a potential problem.
"I'm trying to do what is best for our city," he said. "I would hate for this body to have to react to a crisis rather that to plan in advance for events. Fireworks do have the potential to cause major incidences."
At that meeting Belgrade Chief of Police Dustin Lensing said he'd gotten about 20 firework complaint calls about this Fourth of July, fewer than in previous years. When he attempted to elaborate on his answer in regards to another question from the audience, Cardwell ordered him to not answer.
Mayor Russ Nelson admitted he enjoyed the fireworks he could see from his neighborhood, but said he thought it imperative to hear from more residents before the council acts one way or another.
"I like a workshop where we gather information to make the next decision, whether it changes or it doesn't," he said.
At that meeting, Belgrade resident Phil Smith argued for the right of Belgrade residents to continue to celebrate the Fourth with fireworks. He said that people who are happy with the rules as they are won't bother to say so, while those who complain aren't shy about speaking up to change things.
"Until you know the heart of every individual, please don't make changes," he said.
Belgrade resident Clint Field, the owner and founder of Big box Fireworks, was vocal in 2003 about City of Belgrade changes regarding fireworks, and he was vocal again at this meeting. He cautioned that an outright ban would just push fireworks outside the city limits, with residents buying them from vendors not required or committed to educating the public about the laws.
In 2003 the city gave residents and firework stand owners just five days to sell or discharge fireworks. Shortening the time fireworks could be sold would severely harm his business, he said.
At the July 5 meeting most council members said they hadn't heard many complaints. Councilwoman Martha Sellers was the exception. She said she has 37 constituents she had talked to who are in favor of doing away with fireworks.
"I have a significant amount of people who want this to stop," she said.
Councilman Jim Simor countered that "I would say there were more than 37 people who were firing them off in my neighborhood."
Sellers countered that she believed the rights of people to celebrate shouldn't supersede the rights of people who are traumatized by noisy celebrations.
Current fire regulations prohibit fireworks in all city parks, on all school property, on U.S. Forest Service land, or anywhere in the county with a fire ban due to extreme fire danger.
Fireworks can be legally discharged in Belgrade July 1-5, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Jan. 1 from midnight to 1 a.m.
Back in 2003, the city first limited sales of fireworks to more days than in 2022, from June 24 to July 5 and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the Chronicle story, at first Field tried to get around the regulations by opening a stand just outside the city limits — but it was broken into and he moved back to his main stand on Jackrabbit Lane.
Cardwell broached the possibility of the city having its own fireworks show, instead of allowing residents to discharge their own.
No "Zoom" testimony will be allowed at the Aug. 22 meeting, according to the published "City of Belgrade Notice of Special Meeting." The Council will consider all testimony, written or spoken, at that meeting. Written comment may be submitted to the City Clerk, City of Belgrade, 91 E. Central, Belgrade, MT 59714, or emailed to susan@cityofbelgrade.net.
For more information on this public hearing, contact the Belgrade city clerk at 406-388-3760.
If the city does change its fireworks policy, it will be the second time in months that Cardwell has changed longterm City of Belgrade policies, since he became city manager last October. The first was his new media policy, forbidding city employees from talking to the local media, including the Belgrade News. A proposed change banning fireworks in the city of Belgrade would match the policy of his former employer, the City of Forney, Texas.