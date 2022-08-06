The Belgrade City Council has scheduled a public meeting Aug. 22 to discuss banning fireworks within the city limits of Belgrade. The special public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Belgrade High School Auditorium, 303 Hoffman Street, Belgrade.

The current city code regarding fireworks within the city limits of Belgrade dates back to 2003. In a July 2, 2003 story in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, then-police chief Greg Waldon said he thought fireworks should be banned or their sales be limited to the five days they were allowed to be discharged. One compromise when the city quasi-regulated fireworks was to require firework stands to post the days fireworks could legally be discharged in town. It has been a perverse point of local pride that Bozeman bans fireworks, but neither Belgrade nor the county do.

