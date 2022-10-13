There’s a lot of wide-open space in Montana — but that doesn’t mean parking isn’t an issue.
Lots of people equal lots of cars. And trucks. And boats. And trailers.
On Oct. 17, the Belgrade City Council will have a discussion session at 6 p.m. prior to its scheduled 7 p.m. meeting, to dig into that snarled mess of parking issues.
“Staff is providing some reports that council requested, and sharing a suggestion on updates to the (city) code,” explained City Manager Neil Cardwell. “The council may take action during the meeting and it will be a discussion item on that agenda as well.
“If the council wants to move forward with or make changes they will let staff know during the normal meeting.”
The locus of this complaint comes from the Prescott Ranch subdivision folks, who are getting tired of their non-Prescott Ranch neighbors parking in the subdivision.
“It’s an interesting situation,” Mayor Russ Nelson told the Belgrade News this week. “Back when Prescott Ranch was annexed into the city, we approved HOA regulations about non-residents not parking there. It was embedded in an earlier agreement. It was an oversight. And then enforcement became an issue — Prescott Ranch started enforcing it (the HOA ordinance against outsiders parking in the subdivision). We didn’t look into the situation very deeply. The reality is that an HOA can’t enforce its rules on city streets.”
Here’s the deal: It’s very bad manners to park in front of someone else’s house, but it isn’t illegal.
“We’ll be looking at how to decrease parking in Prescott Ranch, but it will be a city-wide issue,” Nelson continued.
Prescott Ranch is close to some apartment buildings, with multiple families exponentially increasing the number of vehicles on the street.
“They’re next to apartment buildings, and people say ‘there’s no room here to park so I’ll park over there,’” said Nelson.
Additionally, “One problem are trailers,” Nelson added. “People who have a trailer, park it on the street and they move it six inch every week” to keep it technically legally parked. “We have to talk about it, about trailers,
and the city council has no control over city streets.
“And construction trailers, and people who don’t live here and park here anyway. Maybe Prescott Ranch can make a (parking) lot for them. A lot of our discussion will be the on trailers.”
Nelson said it’s a way off, but maybe the city could adopt Bozeman’s parking protocols, where residents battle MSU students for parking spots in their own neighborhoods.
“It’s what I’ve seen in Bozeman, where you have parking districts and you need a sticker to park there, ‘restrictive parking,’” said Nelson. “And we’ve got people here who don’t park in their garages, because they’re full. So they park further down the street, blowing over into the Prescott Ranch.
“People are abusing it; and Prescott Ranch has been turned into a parking lot for everybody.”
Cardwell added that “The main concerns expressed to me by the council is a desire to clean up the trailer parking issues in town and also allow code enforcement more ability to tackle abandoned vehicles.”