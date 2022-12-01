...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
City council to have final reading on new parking ordinance
The Dec. 5 Belgrade city council meeting will include the final reading of the city’s proposed new parking ordinance. If adopted, it goes into effect in 30 days.
As previously covered in the Belgrade News, the current parking code is at least 25 years old. The council approved proposed changes to the code at its Nov. 8 meeting.
One change to the code will be that residents will no longer be able to use the streets to indefinitely park multiple “Big Boy Toys” up and down the street.
Residents will also have to move parked vehicles every three days at least the length of the vehicle. Gone will be the days of moving your truck two inches to gain another five days of legal parking.
Under the new code, tickets will be civil instead of criminal infractions, and will drop from $85 to $20, something most Montana towns have already done, Mayor Russ Nelson earlier told the Belgrade News.
Once adopted, the city administration “will work on a campaign to help notify the public of the change,” City Manager Neil Cardwell said. That would include the Belgrade police getting the word out before they start writing tickets, he added.
Cardwell said he’d also be working with Police Chief Dustin Lensing to develop a process “to establish parking zones that may be requested or that are determined to be needed.”
One reason the code was eventually updated concerned complaints from residents of the Prescott Ranch subdivision that neighbors outside the subdivision were parking within the subdivision, including travelers who were looking for free alternatives to the nearby airport’s parking fees. Since the subdivision streets are public, residents couldn’t legally bar their neighbors from parking there, but the council has discussed setting up a parking zone situation similar to what Bozeman residents near Montana State University have.