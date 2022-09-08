The City of Belgrade almost has its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget set, but the Belgrade News couldn’t get its hands on final figures prior to deadline.
The final budget will be discussed in a special council meeting Friday Sept. 9 at noon in the council chambers.
One change: Belgrade taxes will be going up by about $11 per $100,000 taxable valuation. City manager Neil Cardwell estimated that to be about a $30 average increase for the typical Belgrade resident. He said the increase was partially due to inflation, and to the Permissive Medical Levy.
“With that $30 increase we are funding 10 new positions, including a deputy police chief, three new officers, a library staff position, and more,” he said. “We can do this due in large part to the growth of Belgrade.”
A big change: The city is moving to a budget format used by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA).
“A municipal Budget Document should be a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan, and most importantly, a communications medium,” Cardwell wrote in an introduction to the budget.
“One thing about the new budget is that it makes it easier to track expedatures by function,” explained former City Manager Tom Barkley in a phone interview. Before, he added, the police budget itself might be spread out over five or six areas.
“Belgrade is growing, and part of that is adapting the practice the GFOA uses.”
The preliminary budget was reviewed Sept. 6 in the council’s regular meeting.
“It as value in several respects. If you’re going to the market to issue bonds, this is what investors and banks expect. And it will eventually, potentially make it less expensive to issue bonds.”
With Belgrade becoming a Class One city, and the budget having more federal dollars, “auditing and accounting required this shift. If you’re used to the old format, at this moment it will be confusing.”
Barkley added that it was the GFOA method was used in his previous job. Barkley was the city manager of Ellensburg, Wash., until 2013 when he took the Belgrade job.
The most significant change is the new budget format, Cardwell said.
“This was council-driven request in the last few years, and when I was hired it was one of the first tasks they asked to taken on,” he said.
The council also wanted a new website, which Cardwell said will be launched soon.
Cardwell gave the example of Finance in the summary he wrote.
“If you look at our previous budget books — online and at the the FY23, you will see that salaries and benefits line item. The line item in previous years was less than 30K. that doesn’t even cover the salary of any position in that department. That is because every time someone was paid it was paid for out of multiple funds that support it. Water, sewer, planning and building and general fund.
“If Finance bought a pencil, it would have been coded to five funds.”
According to summary pages distributed at the Sept. 6 council meeting, the general fund is expecting a 27 percent increase of $5.265 million, mostly from the reallocation of the public safety mill levy from its own fund to the General Fund.
The library is expecting a five percent increase, and is adding a new employee.
Water operations fund revenue is projected to grow by 11 percent, because of city growth and a rate increase.
But back to the change in budgeting procedure.
“Not many cities in Montana use the GFOA,” Barkley said. “Only seven out of 126, but that’s the bigger cities because they issue debt and handle federal funds. When you convert to this system, it makes everything compatible, standardizes things. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the other system.
“It’s just that this is what cities do when they grow up.”