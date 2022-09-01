Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is acquiring multiple tracts of land in the state, including about 3.5 acres along Beaverhead River and more than 5,600 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday unanimously greenlit the department’s plans to acquire the Cornell Park Fishing Access Site — a 3.5-acre property along the Beaverhead River just west of Dillon.