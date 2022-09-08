If it was your heart’s desire to ride a rental Bird scooter through Belgrade’s streets you missed your chance.
As readers of the Belgrade News know, earlier this summer the company entered into a business agreement with the city.
If your response was, “Belgrade? Really? Here?” you were more on the nose than the company’s market research.
On July 26 the company notified the city that they were pulling their scooters outta town. Scootin’ off into the Sunset. Saying Adios. You get the idea.
According to Director of Community Development Jason Karp, the company said “Unfortunately, we have identified Belgrade as one of our markets where we do not see an immediate path to supporting our near term requirements for building an enduring business. As a result, we will not be continuing our operations in the community.
“This was not an easy decision for us, especially given that our launch was so recent, but unfortunately the demand did not align with our expectations. As a result we’ll be phasing out our operations over the next week. We’ll begin by removing vehicles from the community. Once removed, we’ll then be suspending our service area in-app and alerting riders that services have been discontinued.”
Karp told the paper that it had been several weeks since he’d seen a Bird scooter in town, so he assumed they were all gone. The city granted the company a business license, but never financially contracted with them, he continued. At most, there were only five or six scooters in town, and usually only one or two, he added.
Bozeman’s scooter story is vastly different that Belgrade’s, according to the Montana Free Press, in an Aug. 2, 2022 article due to it’s popularity with college students.
According to the Montana Free Press, Bozeman scooter users have racked up 80,000 miles since the summer of 2021. The “leave it anywhere” business model is fine-tuned in Bozeman, with 15 designated parking spots, where the meter stops running on the rental when you park it.
The article quotes Keelan Evins, who works at the Haufbrau House, one of the designated scooter parking spots. Evins said he’d seen the scooters in dumpsters, thrown on the roof of the Haufbrau, and abandoned with the meter still running.
“They just get left here. The person is so wasted,” he said. “This is the last spot, and then it’s Uber time.”
Bozeman police admitted to stopping 17 scooters in the last year, but had no stats on whether the riders were ticketed. The scooters are considered traffic vehicles, which means no riding on sidewalks, obey traffic lights, yield to pedestrians. All that pesky stuff that drivers of cars have to do.
Which means that the pedestrain-friendly MSU campus is almost totally a Bird-scooter free zone. In fact, the Birds don’t work on campus and turn themselves off. The university initiated that policy in 2020.
