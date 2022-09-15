Belgrade resident Steven Michael Jeffers, 37, was stopped for a possible DUI Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. near the Belgrade Frontage Road. A citizen complaint had alerted both the MHP and the county sheriff that he was apparently drunk when picking up a child from day care. He had trouble with his field sobriety tests, and gave a breath sample of 0.308 BAC. He also was driving on a truck registration that had expired in March. He was arrested for 5th offense felony DUI and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Renan Antonio Colon Pujadas, 24, was in the middle of a brawl at the Crystal Bar on Sept. 10 at 2:06 a.m. The Bozeman police responded to a “stabbing call” at the bar and found the victim, Ryan Swain, with significant wounds to his face, head and back. It turns out that there had been a fight at the bar. Swain had thrown a beer bottle at Pujadas, who picked up a piece of it and followed Swain out to the alley and admitted to beating him with it. He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and jailed with no bond.
Bozeman transient Jonathan Taylor Koestler, 20, was stopped Sept. 10 on South 19th for driving drunk in a stolen Land Cruiser. He was stopped for running a red light, and then couldn’t tell the Bozeman cop who owned the $93,000 vehicle he was driving. In the short time he had had the stolen Land Cruiser, he’d done thousands of dollars of damage to it. He admitted he’d been under-age drinking at both the Pour House and the American Legion (on a friend’s ID) and that a “friend” whose name he couldn’t remember had given him the keys. Arrested for felony motor theft and criminal mischief and jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Kevin Roy Curley, 52, was arrested Sept. 10 for 4th offense DUI. It all started when he was driving out of a parking garage at MSU and hit the car in front of him at 1:37 p.m. He smelled and acted as if he’d been drinking, although he initially said he’d had just two beers. Curley refused to perform field sobriety tests, “fist bumped” the officers on scene and blew a 0.256 BAC. He refused a blood test and was jailed on no bond.
It was Sept. 11 and a county deputy was responding to a possible DUI on I-90 just west of Logan. The Idaho car had two people asleep in it as it was parked on the shoulder of the westbound lane, even though the car was still running and had its turn signal on. Texas resident Juan Carlos Arrellano, 36, admitted he’d had two or three drinks that night at a local casino. He did not have a driver’s license, but he did already have three pending DUI arrests between December 2019 and February 2020. He refused to give a breath sample, and was jailed for 1st offense DUI and no license on $1,200 bond.
Belgrade resident Rebecca Lynn Holt, 44, was originally popped for stealing a vehicle out of Stillwater County. It was Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Manhattan Ace Hardware. The store had called in a suspicious vehicle that had been abandoned in their parking lot. While a Manhattan cop was running the plate of that vehicle, a woman matching the description of a person who had been driving that vehicle showed up and got into another rig. She said she had dropped off the first vehicle to be picked up, and didn’t know it was stolen. She was arrested for felony theft and jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident Todd David Moody was arrested for 2nd offense assault for pushing various people to the ground, hitting them repeatedly, breaking a table by throwing it across a room and breaking phones so one couldn’t call for help. When police were called, Moody blamed the other parties, and became unruly with the deputies. He admitted he “might” have hit someone, but didn’t remember. At noon he was arrested on two counts of assault and jailed on no bond. He had a record of assault convictions in North Carolina, stretching back to 2001.
Billings resident William Brennan Robinson, 28, was busy on the afternoon of Sept. 12 and ended up getting arrested on seven different charges. It all started at the Town Pump by the airport, when Robinson saw a MHP trooper and tried to hide. That made the trooper run his license plate, which came back as a stolen Mercury Mariner out of Bozeman. He tried to run away, first to Van Dyken Drilling across the street, and then to a warehouse from which an employee chased him out. By now a Belgrade cop has joined the MHP trooper. Robinson tried to lie about his ID. He had a Belgrade bench warrant and was a suspended driver on probation. When searched, his backpack was full of various and sundry drugs and drug paraphernalia. A search of his route when he ran away turned up items he’d tried to ditch, including pills that appeared to be fentanyl, meth and opiates. He was arrested and jailed for felony theft, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of criminal possession of drugs, driving while suspended, and served with the Belgrade bench warrant.
Bozeman transient Mikhail Tyler Damarquis, 31, is accused of stealing an MSU Nissan cargo van from Greek Way. It was Sept. 13 at midnight in the parking lot of the old Santa Fe Red’s on North Seventh when multiple Bozeman cops found him. He said he’d found the van the afternoon before, with its engine running. Since no one was around and he had errands to run, he said he took it and hoped he’d get it back before it was missed. He was arrested for felony theft of a vehicle.
Belgrade resident Jordan Clay Sykes, 31, was allegedly drunk and not paying attention Sept. 13 when he ran a stop sign on Reese Creek Road and ended up in a field off Springhill Road. It was 7 p.m. and when the MHP trooper got to the scene. He found Sykes’s Ford 350 pickup disabled and sitting in the field. According to the report, skid marks showed that Sykes had run a stop sign and drove across Springhill Road into a deep ditch (sustaining major front end damage) and then continued into the field. Both front wheels were broken. The MHP had received an earlier complaint regarding Sykes while he was still on Dry Creek Road for “traveling at a high rate of speed” and repeatedly passing vehicles in a no passing zone.
Sykes said he’d be drinking at the 19th Hole bar, then took 19th to Main Street all the way out to Norris then got on the freeway out to the airport and off to Dry Creek Road. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and more than 90 minutes after the accident blew a breath sample of 0.162 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
Warrants
A local bench warrant was served on Nichole Rose Delay for violating the conditions of her release. Held on $5,000 bond.
Three Forks resident Jay Dee Cline, 63, was picked up Sept. 13 on a probation hold for using meth. Bond of $25,000.