Belgrade resident Steven Michael Jeffers, 37, was stopped for a possible DUI Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. near the Belgrade Frontage Road. A citizen complaint had alerted both the MHP and the county sheriff that he was apparently drunk when picking up a child from day care. He had trouble with his field sobriety tests, and gave a breath sample of 0.308 BAC. He also was driving on a truck registration that had expired in March. He was arrested for 5th offense felony DUI and jailed on no bond.

