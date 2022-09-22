Belgrade resident Breayan Angel Cordova Valencia, 23, was arrested for felony aggravated assault Sept. 14 at 1 a.m. for a brouhaha in the alley behind the Crystal Bar. The Bozeman police were dispatched to the alley because of reports of men fighting, messing with someone’s truck, and one of them had hit an employee with his truck.

In the midst of all of this, another man drove his truck at another man who’d been yelling at him — and backed into him, pinning him against a large, metal dumpster, according to police.

