Belgrade resident Breayan Angel Cordova Valencia, 23, was arrested for felony aggravated assault Sept. 14 at 1 a.m. for a brouhaha in the alley behind the Crystal Bar. The Bozeman police were dispatched to the alley because of reports of men fighting, messing with someone’s truck, and one of them had hit an employee with his truck.
In the midst of all of this, another man drove his truck at another man who’d been yelling at him — and backed into him, pinning him against a large, metal dumpster, according to police.
That man was taken by ambulance to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, with “significant bodily injury” including broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a bruised lung and lacerations and contusions. He also had an injury on his forehead that appeared to be from the tread of a shoe bottom, according to Bozeman police.
Numerous witnesses picked Cordova out as one of the aggressors, but he couldn’t give a police statement because he didn’t speak English. Another man said “racist guys” were picking on the Hispanic men and he went to help. Cordova was jailed without bond.
Another Belgrade resident, Irvin Garcia, 31, was in the midst of the assault, and was arrested for driving the truck that slammed the one man into the dumpster. Garcia was also positively identified as the driver of the truck, and had his shoes confiscated as the tread on them matched the injuries on the one man’s head. Three and a half hours after the fact, he was given a preliminary breath test and blew a 0.097, according to police. He was charged with negligent vehicular assault, in addition to aggravated assault and jailed without bond.
Manhattan resident Reece James Kramer, 29, was arrested and jailed for violating a domestic assault restraining order against an adult and two children. The no contact order was a court-ordered bond condition for a pending assault case. He was jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident Christopher Stevens Killmeyer, 40, was arrested Sept. 15 at 1:40 a.m. for assault with a weapon. According to the probable cause document, he’d thrown a knife at a woman, punched her in the face, strangled her and spat on her.
She had recorded the assault on her cellphone. He told her he wanted to kill her, according to police. He was jailed without bond.
Manhattan resident Dustin Earl Cross, 48, was followed by a deputy Sept. 16 on West Cameron Bridge Road. It was 2:30 a.m. and he was driving 18 mph in a 45 mph zone, all the while driving over the center line. That got him stopped by that deputy as he turned onto Churchill Road.
When stopped, Cross had a go-cup from The Korner Klub, and admitted to drinking. He failed his field sobriety tests, according to police.
He refused to answer whether he’d give a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital for a blood sample, and because he’d had previous DUI convictions longer than 10 years ago, he was arrested for 1st offense DUI and held on $885 bond.
Oregon resident Andres Banuelos-Herrera, 23, was initially stopped Sept. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. near the Town Pump off Amsterdam Road because his headlight lights were blue. When stopped, he admitted he’d been drinking.
He had an Oregon ID, insisted he had a Mexican driver’s license but couldn’t find it. He needed a translator, and flunked his field sobriety tests, giving breath test readings of 0.125 and 0.081, according to police. I
Banuelos-Herrara was arrested for 1st offense DUI and having no driver’s license.
Belgrade resident Nicole Darleen Dayton, 26, was stopped near the airport Sept. 18 after she was observed repeatedly crossing the yellow center line.
It was 10:50 p.m. Police said she admitted to drinking a couple of beers, flunked her field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test. She was arrested for 1st offense DUI and jailed on $885 bond.
An alleged road rage incident started in Big Sky on Sept. 15 at 2:20 p.m. A call from one driver involved in the incident reported an impatient driver in a white Jeep driving in the Lone Mountain Ranch area.
The caller said he was driving an empty dump truck behind a full dump truck, and second in a long line of cars, which was going slowly since the dump truck was full. The Jeep driver passed about 20 cars on the right shoulder, including the second dump truck, then almost hit a guardrail and veered left across two traffic lanes to pass the leading dump truck.
Then the Jeep pulled off the road and appeared to wait for the dump trucks and pointed a handgun at the truck driver, according to law enforcement officials.
The alleged incident happened between Antler Ridge and Lone Mountain Trail. The driver called 911 as he passed the Conoco gas station at the Big Sky intersection and saw the Jeep, which saw him and started to follow him again.
Multiple deputies looked for the white Jeep to no avail. Security video from the gas station showed a white Jeep at the same time of the 911 call, which had minor damage to one door. Screen shots of the Jeep and the damaged door were sent to deputies and Moonlight Basin security.
Two days later, three deputies found Craig Thomas Ike, 38, a North Dakota resident who was working construction at Moonlight Basin in Madison County.
Ike told the officers “someone tried to kill me the other day and I got a little upset ... he tried to run me off the road and I was within my rights.”
According to police, Ike complained that the traffic was only going 10 mph, and said he just passed one truck. Then he admitted he passed two trucks on the right shoulder. He denied pointing a gun at anyone, although he admitted keeping a Sig Sauer firearm under the front seat.
The North Dakota man refused to let a deputy search his Jeep, which was seized. He was arrested for felony criminal endangerment and jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident Justin Jeremy Zwicke, 35, was found asleep in Belgrade in the middle of the intersection of West Park and 8th, in his car, at 4:50 a.m. He was clutching a can of Truly Hard Seltzer, with the engine on and his foot on the brake, according to police.
When awakened, he said he didn’t know where he was. Police said he refused to do most of the field sobriety tests and also refused to give a breath sample. He had DUI convictions dating back to June 2014, and was arrested for felony 4th offense DUI and open container and jailed without bond.
Sloppy driving on Durston Road got Bozeman resident Jason Henry Carey, 44, pulled over and arrested for 4th offense DUI. He gave a breath sample of 0.152 BAC and was jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident James Ernest Wehren, 57, was stopped the afternoon of Sept. 18 for speeding on Jackrabbit Lane. Cops said he was clocked doing 65 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. When stopped he admitted his driver’s license was suspended; and that he was uninsured.
Police said Wehren was a revoked habitual offender and his car wasn’t registered. He refused both field sobriety tests and a breath test. He was arrested for 4th offense DUI, 4th offense no insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding, and habitual offender. He had three previous DUIs between 2014 and 2019, according to police.
Bozeman resident Samatha Rose Furgeson, 25, was arrested on Storm Castle Road, a rugged dirt road that parallels Gallatin Canyon, for 1st offense DUI. She was arrested the afternoon of Sept. 18 after she was involved in a crash, flunked her field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. Furgeson was jailed on $885 bond.
Manhattan resident Mark E. Taylor, 52, was arrested Sept. 16 for aggravated kidnapping and strangulation for restraining, punching, strangling more than a dozen times, and beating another adult for about three hours, while repeatedly threatening to kill the victim.
Deputies said he admitted to just one slap and one choking incident. He was jailed on no bond.
An 18-year-old man was arrested Sept. 18 for felony assault on a peace officer at a MSU dorm. The MSU cop had been called to the dorm because of a suicide threat. When she got to the room, she found two of the man’s roommates holding him down. When handcuffed, he repeatedly tried to get his hands on the officer’s gun. It took two Bozeman cops and the MSU cop to get the man handcuffed behind his back. He was arrested and jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident Andrew Michael Tousley, 30, was initially stopped for going 91 mph in a 55 mph zone on Amsterdam Road. It was Sept. 20 at 12:55 a.m. The probable cause document said he smelled and looked drunk, had a White Claw can on the floor, but said he hadn’t been drinking.
Tousley flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.096. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI and jailed on $885 bond.
Bozeman resident Craig Sherman Hall, 62, was the focus of a trespass complaint on Sept. 19. It was south of Bozeman at 5 p.m. and a deputy found him drunk, He was accused of yelling at the people present and threatening to run over a dog on the premise. Two witnesses attested to that, although Hall denied it. He was arrested for violating a restraining order, and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Johnathan Richard Yoder, 46, was arrested for felony criminal possession of drugs on Sept. 19. He was the reason for a 3 p.m. “drunk driver” report to the Bozeman police.
He had been seen driving in the wrong lane, causing vehicles to swerve out of his way. A witness followed him from East Main in a circuitous route from Broadway, Peach, Rouse, and Tamarack to the Price Rite Drug parking lot, noting that he continued to swerve and almost hit more vehicles.
Yoder was driving on a suspended license, and had an active MHP warrant. He was arrested, searched and jailed. Amphetamines, for which he had no prescription, were also found in his pants. He said he had no idea how it got there, police said.
The MHP bench warrant referenced original charges of 1st offense driving while suspended, 3rd offense DUI, no seatbelt, and contempt of court. He blew off a Feb. 11, 2022 court appearance.
Three Forks resident Orianna Rein Ehernberger, 20, was arrested when police found methamphetamine in her Main Street apartment Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. She was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and jailed without bond.
Her roommate, Madeline Joyce Gee, 27, was also arrested at the same time, for possessing meth and heroin. She was also jailed without bond.
Wendie Jackman had a previous charge of felony stalking downsized to misdemeanor violation of a restraining order, and a resisting arrest charge also amended to a misdemeanor.
Warrants
William Brennan Robinson, 28, was picked up on a Billings probation hold, for drug felonies and misdemeanors, and running from the cops. Held on $25,000 bond.
Bozeman resident Terrance Patrick O’Brien, 21, was picked up on a probation hold for drinking. Held on $10,000 bond.
Belgrade resident Brandy Lynell O’Brien, 38, was arrested on a probation hold for using meth. failing to report to probation.
Kristen Lloyd Mandeville was arrested Sept. 19 on a local bench warrant due to a petition to revoke her suspended sentence. Bond set at $7,500.
Mark J. Eaton was arrested Sept. 19 on a local bench warrant due to a petition to revoke conditions of his release. Bond set at $2,500.
Manhattan resident Jordon Soule, 22, was picked up on a probation hold for the violations of moving without permission, quiting his job, using fentanyl, and using meth after court but before he saw his probation officer. Held on $100,000 bond.
Billings resident Dixie Yellowtail, 52, was picked up on a June 2020 bench warrant out of Yellowstone County Justice Court for driving while suspended, and not having a small child in a child seat. Additionally, she was served with a November 2020 bench warrant for driving while suspended, and no insurance.