Jesus Christ was among of a group of people arrested Aug. 27 in Bozeman. One man in the group was called in for stalking a woman at the mall, and was eventually arrested at the county jail. Two others, Felecia Lindemulder and Robrt Clark, said they were at the jail looking for their friend Jesus Christ. They admitted they were in town to commit theft. The two were on probation out of Billings, and were revoked because they tested positive for alcohol. Both Clark and Lindemulder were arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs. Alas, Jesus hasn’t returned to earth — the friend’s name was actually Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, who was arrested for some very un-Christ-like crimes.

This incident started with the report of a possible domestic assault at the Gallatin Mall parking lot. He denied any altercation, and said he and the woman were in town from Butte for the day. Since he was on parole for previous drug charges, his car was searched. Some 19 grams of meth and 143 pills of fentanyl were found. He was charged with two felonies for possession of dangerous drugs.

