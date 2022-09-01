Jesus Christ was among of a group of people arrested Aug. 27 in Bozeman. One man in the group was called in for stalking a woman at the mall, and was eventually arrested at the county jail. Two others, Felecia Lindemulder and Robrt Clark, said they were at the jail looking for their friend Jesus Christ. They admitted they were in town to commit theft. The two were on probation out of Billings, and were revoked because they tested positive for alcohol. Both Clark and Lindemulder were arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs. Alas, Jesus hasn’t returned to earth — the friend’s name was actually Carlos Jesus Martinez, 34, who was arrested for some very un-Christ-like crimes.
This incident started with the report of a possible domestic assault at the Gallatin Mall parking lot. He denied any altercation, and said he and the woman were in town from Butte for the day. Since he was on parole for previous drug charges, his car was searched. Some 19 grams of meth and 143 pills of fentanyl were found. He was charged with two felonies for possession of dangerous drugs.
Livingston resident Matthew James Wagman, 43, was parked square in the middle of the Jackson Creek exit ramp. It was 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, and he said he’d only had three beers at the Filling Station. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.199 BAC. He agreed to give another breath sample, but changed his mind by the time he got to the jail. He was arrested for 3rd offense aggravated DUI. A bench warrant for assault in Livingston was served simultaneously. He was jailed on a total bond of $5,675.
Belgrade resident Jose Daniel Burrero, 21, was stopped by the MHP on Jackrabbit Lane Aug. 28 at midnight for having a headlight out. He said he couldn’t speak English. He admitted to drinking Modelo beer that night, flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.215 BAC. Burrero is a Guatemalan native, with a Texas driver’s license. He was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.
Bozeman resident John Edward Lopez, 41, had a headlight out, and it eventually got him arrested for 5th offense DUI. It was Aug. 29 at 11:45 p.m. He was stopped in Belgrade by the Town Pump on Jackrabbit Lane. He said he’d had beer with dinner. He flunked some of his field sobriety tests and refused to do others, and had a suspended license from earlier in the year for refusing to give a breath sample. He refused again to give a breath sample and was jailed without bond.
Los Angeles resident Travis Quincy Hardy, 49, was a busy little boy on Aug. 29. According to the affidavit of probable cause, HRDC had agreed to buy him a plane ticket to get back to Los Angeles, but he refused to stay at the Warming Center. He then walked to the Law and Justice Center on S. 19th, and said he would stay there until HRDC picked him up to take him to the airport. At 10:30 p.m., Hardy used a rock to break a window in a locked patrol car and took off on S. 19th Avenue to West Main. He ran multiple red lights from 19th to Highland Blvd., almost crashed into multiple vehicles, and drove into oncoming traffic multiple times. He then got on I-90 East, almost drove onto the grass twice before crashing into a guardrail near mile marker 310. He was charged with felony theft of the cop car, and felony criminal endangerment. Other charges are pending.
Livingston resident Cody James Wortman, 30, was stopped near Logan Aug. 29 for driving with no registration on his Ford F-150. He was driving while revoked as a Habitual Traffic Offender, and had an active bench warrant out of Broadwater County. He was jailed without bond on a probation hold. The Broadwater County bench warrant dated to Feb. 28, for the original charges of 1st offense no insurance, 2nd offense DUI, speeding, and driving while suspended.
Bozeman resident David Eugene Allison, 46, was at first stopped for speeding in Big Sky on Lone Mountain Trail. He was clocked at 60 mph in a 50 mph zone, and eventually pulled over in the parking lot of Roxy’s Market. The probable cause paperwork mentions that he wanted to go grocery shopping first, before he talked to the MHP trooper, and then gave six different spellings for a false surname. His driver’s license was revoked, he flunked some of his field sobriety tests and refused to do others, and refused to give a breath sample. He was arrested for 4th offense DUI, 2nd offense driving while revoked, and obstruction.
Bozeman resident David Jason Alt, 29, crashed into a guardrail near the Greek Creek pullout in the Gallatin Canyon — and then drove 18 miles on a rim, until the MHP found him near midnight at Casey’s Corner gas station. His Audi had extensive front, rear and side damage. The probable cause report says he smelled like alcohol, but he insisted he’d only had Dr. Pepper to drink. He refused to do any field sobriety tests or to take a alcohol breath test. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI and 2nd offense no insurance.
Bozeman resident Jose Reiniery Castillo Rodriguez, 29, was arrested Aug. 16 at 12:33 a.m. for criminal mischief at the county jail.
Boulder resident Trevor Charles Yates, 27, was arrested Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. for second offense reckless driving, fleeing from the police, and 3rd offense no insurance. Yates was clocked going 118 mph on I-90 westbound between Belgrade and Manhattan. Yates exited the freeway and headed south on Churchill Road. At first Yates denied knowing the MHP trooper was trying to get him to stop. He was jailed.
Anaconda resident Timothy Dean Mason, 29, was observed Aug. 27 weaving within his lane and driving on the shoulder of the road. This was about 6 p.m. near the Belgrade Flying J exit. He’d been drinking and smoking pot, and had two active warrants out of Lewis and Clark County. He refused to give a breath sample, and swore profusely while at the jail. He was arrested for 4th offense DUI and jailed on $7,000 bond.
Police paperwork referred to him as both a Ronan resident and a Belgrade transient. Aaron Joseph Brouhhton, 31, was arrested Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. for disorderly conduct in the Bozeman Deaconess Emergency Room. He also got nabbed for felony criminal possession of drugs for having Adderall for which he didn’t have a prescription. He was additionally served with a bench warrant dating back to August 2021 for driving with no working signals, and no seatbelt. He was jailed on no bond.
West Yellowstone resident Christopher Marshall Mountjoy, 49, was arrested Aug. 21 for arguing with a tow truck driver at Belgrade’s Mountain West Towing, getting in the cab of the tow truck and chambering a round in his Glock. That story started two days earlier at Four Corners. A deputy got a report of a Dodge truck that had almost hit a building and a guardrail, and was driving on one rim. When the deputy found the truck, it was parked partially on the sidewalk. Mountjoy flunked his field sobriety tests, but blew a 0.000 BAC. A blood sample was taken to ascertain what drugs were in his system. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI and held at the jail in $885 bond.
Bozeman transient George Andrew Cortte, 29, started his day Aug. 30 with stealing a T-shirt from the Four Corners Town Pump. When a deputy answered that call, Cortte was found wearing the shirt, with the price tag still attached. That got him cited for theft and permanently trespassed from all Town Pump locations. Later in the day, he was seen hiding in the bushes near the Town Pump, and going on the property again. He was arrested for criminal trespass and jailed on $185 bond.
Warrants
Three Forks resident John Franklin hart, 33, was picked up on a probation hold for being picked up on a new drug possession charge, testing positive for using meth, and driving as a DUI felon with a suspended license. Held on $50,000 bond.
Three Forks resident Tiffany Johnson-Saks, 47, was picked up Aug. 24 on a probation hold for driving without insurance, and for using meth. Held on $25,000 bond.
Livingston resident Jesse Lynn Kula, 32, was picked up Aug. 28 on two local bench warrants from both the county sheriff and the MHP for ignoring a July 27 court date. He was charged with no registration, 2nd offense no insurance, no seatbelt, 2nd offense driving while suspended, and three counts of contempt of court. Held on $5,000 bond.
Bryanne Lois Owens was picked up on a local bench warrant and had the conditions of her prerelease from a July 18 court hearing revoked. Bond set at $15,000.
Bozeman resident David Allison, 46, was picked up on a probation hold for getting felony DUI, driving while suspended, obstruction, and no license charges. Held on $50,000 bond.
Livingston resident Angela Joann Taylor, 51, was arrested Aug. 30 on a bench warrant out of Virginia City. She had failed to appear on a July 19 charge of criminal mischief.
Bozeman resident Andre Rico Hallman, 31, was arrested Aug. 31 on a bench warrant out of Roosevelt County for not complying with the provisions of his suspended sentence. Hallman had been arrested July 4 on Amsterdam Road in Belgrade for 2nd offense no insurance and no driver’s license.