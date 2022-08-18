Belgrade resident Eric Scott Newman, 47, couldn’t stay on the road. It was 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and a deputy answered a call regarding a single vehicle crash off of Airport Road. According to the probable cause affidavit, Newman had run off the eastbound I-90 off ramp, then collided with a fence and continued on into a large ditch. When he tried to get out of the ditch, he couldn’t because of the fence. He admitted to “a beer and a shot,” and flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.53 BAC, and denied permission to search his vehicle. Because of previous drug convictions, a drug search dog was brought in, and located three pills including an opiate and two capsules with white powder. The report says he fell asleep in the patrol car, and nodded off and almost fell over during the hospital blood test. He was arrested and jailed for possession of dangerous drugs and 1st offense DUI.

