Belgrade resident Eric Scott Newman, 47, couldn’t stay on the road. It was 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and a deputy answered a call regarding a single vehicle crash off of Airport Road. According to the probable cause affidavit, Newman had run off the eastbound I-90 off ramp, then collided with a fence and continued on into a large ditch. When he tried to get out of the ditch, he couldn’t because of the fence. He admitted to “a beer and a shot,” and flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.53 BAC, and denied permission to search his vehicle. Because of previous drug convictions, a drug search dog was brought in, and located three pills including an opiate and two capsules with white powder. The report says he fell asleep in the patrol car, and nodded off and almost fell over during the hospital blood test. He was arrested and jailed for possession of dangerous drugs and 1st offense DUI.
Three Forks resident John Ryan Manning, 26, pulled out of the Town Pump near East Main in Bozeman, accelerated — and got pulled over — for his excessive truck exhaust, or “rolling coal.” It was Aug. 12 at 2 a.m. and passengers in the back of his truck told the MHP trooper, “At least we have a sober driver!”Well, not exactly.
It didn’t help that the cab smelled like a brewery. Manning flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.168 BAC. He was arrested for 2nd offense DUI, unbelted passengers and excessive exhaust, and jailed.
Whitehall resident Kristian Jon Richardson, 47, was arrested for felony stalking Aug. 13 after he was found in a Bozeman park, sitting facing the home of relatives of a Helena woman trying to get away from him. He was drunk, had a loaded Glock stuffed in his pants and a loaded shotgun in his car. The woman involved was upset about the perceived nonchalance of the Helena police in this case, and wanted to talk to the Bozeman police. They questioned Richardson, who explained the shotgun as something he was using since he had a hunting dog. According to the arrest report, he doesn’t have a hunting dog and it isn’t hunting season. Over two different days he’d had bullets in his Glock matching the number of family members the woman he’d been stalking had with her: four bullets in the Glock on a day when the woman had three other people were with her, and seven bullets in the Glock on the day she was with six relatives. The arrest report mentions that “coincidence.” He was jailed.
Belgrade resident Dillon John Lanpher, 29, was the object of a DUI report at the Bozeman Beach on Aug. 14. He was eventually pulled over at 9:45 p.m. by MAP Brewing, refused to stay in his car, flipped off the Bozeman cop, swore at him, commanded that he shoot him, and then was Tased and arrested. Lanpher acted drunk, refused to be tested and had numerous unopened beer in his vehicle. Because he was with a 12-year-old boy, he was initially arrested for criminal child endangerment. Jailed on no bond.
It was Aug. 14, and a DUI call from a Gallatin Gateway gas station would result in an arrest for Belgrade resident Christian O. Laguna, 25. He was stopped at 12:25 p.m., driving a truck with a Texas license plate, and having ID from Mexico. The arrest report says the language barrier was as strong as the smell of alcohol in the truck. Laguna eventually performed and flunked his field sobriety tests, and gave a breath sample of 0.295 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI and jailed.
Big Sky transient German Geovanny Suazo, 39, was arrested Aug. 3 for assault for “causing bodily injury to another by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a bottle and his fists.” All this happened at the county jail at 11:30 a.m.
It started out as a report of a possibly stolen car. By the end of this scenario, the car had still not been located, and Bozeman resident Destiny Rhae Mattix, 30, was arrested for assault with a weapon.
According to the police report, one man had lent his 2018 red Honda CRV to Mattix and her husband. When he asked for it back, he was given a many excuses and conflicting stories on where his car was. When questioned, every person said the other one had the car. Eventually, Mattix pulled a loaded Smith & Wesson on her husband. She was jailed without bond; the car had still not been recovered.
Bozeman resident Noah Daniel Phillips, 37, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cigarettes from a convenience store on Bridger Drive in Bozeman. When an employee of Zeke’s Little Store arrived to open the business Aug. 11, he discovered multiple glass doors shattered and about nine cartons of cigarettes gone, to the tune of $2,000. Replacing the broken glass doors will add another $2,000 to this caper.
The store closes at 9 p.m. One motion-activated surveillance camera didn’t catch any video of a break-in, but an additional system showed video at 11:20 p.m. of “a heavy-set male, wearing a dirtied white shirt” loitering in the gas station area.” Another man shows up, and at 11:30 p.m. the video shows the two of them running away “with large amounts of cigarettes.” Another Bozeman cop recognized both men on the video “from prior contact.” The second man was ID’d as Alex VanDyke.
Phillips gave the address of the HRDC Warming Center on Wheat Drive, but both he and VanDyke were known to law enforcement as living in an illegal tent city along a nearby creek by Glen Lake Rotary Park. Phillips had cigarettes on him, which matched what was stolen from the store, and had their tax stamp scratched off. He was arrested for burglary and held without bond.
---
West Yellowstone resident Wendie Marie Jackman, 41, was arrested in Belgrade Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. for felony stalking for ignoring an order of protection. She wasn’t pleased about being arrested, and once in the patrol car kicked the door and windows, and managed to undo her seatbelt, and was “uncooperative and belligerent” according to the arrest report. She already has multiple charges in Belgrade regarding the same issues alleging that she “followed, harassed, threatened, or intimidated” the other party. She was jailed without bond.
---
Idaho resident Ryan Louis Warren, 57, tried to make a turn from a parking lane in West Yellowstone and got pulled over by the West Yellowstone police. It was Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m. He admitted to having two beers with dinner. He then flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.141 BAC. He had a Utah driver’s license, which had expired in 2012, and couldn’t produce any proof of insurance. He was arrested for 4th offense DUI, no driver’s license and no insurance. He was eventually transported to the Bozeman jail.
Warrants
Dillon resident Brandon Ramon Hernadez, 36, was picked up Aug. 10 on a probation hold for the violations of being arrested for domestic assault, and for being in a Twin bridges bar on Aug. 8. Bond set at $50,000.
---
Wendy Marie Walraven was picked up Aug. 11 on a bench warrant out of Cascade County. Her suspended sentence was revoked because she had been convicted of possession of dangerous drugs.
---
Pray resident Erik M. Gritzinger, 37, was arrested Aug. 13 on a Park County Justice Court bench warrant for failure to pay fines and court costs on a charge of driving without a license.
---
Belgrade resident Brabdy Lynnell O’Brien, 38, was picked up on a probation hold for failing to report to her probation officer and for drinking. Held on $25,000 bond.
---
Bozeman resident Doris Elaine Matye, 62, was picked up on a probation hold for using meth, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Held on $10,000 bond.
---
Lane Arlington Kearns had his conditions of release revoked, since he had violated said conditions on July 5. He was served with a bench warrant and jailed on Aug. 10.
---
Jacob Logan Pocha was arrested on a Gallatin County bench warrant and had a suspended sentence revoked. He had violated an April 5, 2022 sentencing order. He was arrested Aug. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Bond set at $25,000.
---
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timmothy Greenley, 21, was picked up Aug. 15 on a probation hold for lying to his probation officer, and for testing positive for cocaine and alcohol. He was held on $50,000 bond.