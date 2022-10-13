A deputy sheriff was watching Oct. 7 while Manhattan resident Chelsea A. Parr, 32, pulled into the “day use only” Erwin Bridge fishing access. When stopped at 3 a.m. she smelled as if she’d been drinking. She said she’d had a couple at a party. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. After being taken to jail, she changed her mind and blew a 0.122 BAC. She was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.
Bozeman resident Curran M. Tepe, 21, was stopped Oct. 6 near Four Corners for failure to yield. It was 12:08 a.m. and when pulled over, and Tepe smelled like he’d been drinking. He denied that, but said he’d been around people who were drinking. Tepe’s performance of the field sobriety tests was iffy; he blew a 0.092 BAC, and finally admitted he’d had four Miller Light’s. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
Bozeman transient Jake Ryan Baker, 36, spit on a jailer Oct. 5 while he was being served breakfast. He was charged with assault.
Bozeman resident Jonathan Allen Cordon, 32, was eventually stopped near Durston Road on Oct. 8, after swerving into the driving lane and almost hitting the Bozeman cop who would arrest him. It was 7:45 p.m. He then swerved back into the passing lane and almost up onto the median. A record check showed that he had an active arrest warrant out for blowing off a court on an earlier DUI arrest. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. In 2017 he had also been arrested for DUI and refused to give a breath sample.
He was transferred to the hospital for a (involuntary) blood draw, and did his best to have it not happen. Two officers couldn’t hold him still for the blood draw. Eventually it would take three officers and a WRAP restraint to get a blood sample. Because it took so long to get a blood sample, he was initially charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was jailed on no bond.
A Bozeman transient Charles James McCade, 28, was found in the Wal-Mart parking lot, trying to change a flat tire on a car that would turn out to have stolen license plates. It was Oct. 8 at 11:30 p.m. Dispatch told the arresting officer that the plates were stolen, and that McCade had a felony warrant out of Park County and another out of Stillwater County. He was also an absconder from Billings probation.
The Stillwater County bench warrant included original charges of driving while suspended, no insurance, altered license plates, and contempt of court. The Park County bench warrant charged him with violating the terms of his release on a three-year deferred sentence for felony possession of dangerous drugs. This night, meth and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found in the car. He was arrested and jailed for two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs. He was served with $30,750 bond on the outstanding bench warrants, and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Michael James Morris, 45, was originally a suspect in a chainsaw theft from the Huffine Lane Ace Hardware. It was 5 p.m. on Sept. 26. By the time the Bozeman police had talked to other local police departments, he was found to be on the security cameras in Manhattan and Belgrade, pulling the same heist. His description (balding, tattooed, Hispanic) also matched that of a thief with a similar crime at the Bozeman Kenyon Noble.
According to the Huffine Ace Hardware, Morris cut the security cable off a Stihl chainsaw ($1,599) and hid the saw in the bushes outside the store. On Oct. 10, the arresting officer heard a 911 call that the MHP had stopped Morris, who showed up as having active bench warrants out of Missoula County. The officer met Morris at the jail, where he refused to speak. But, he matched the descriptions of the perp in the security photos of the thefts. He was charged with felony theft and jailed on no bond. The Missoula bench warrant was for felony theft, with a bond of $75,000.
Bozeman resident Jeremy Taylor Reynolds, 25, was found stuck in a marshy cattail bog off Harper Puckett Road. The tow truck driver had called the MHP at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 11 because Reynolds was obviously drunk. He would eventually flunk his field sobriety tests, and blow a 0.243 BAC. He was jailed for aggravated 1st offense DUI.
Bozeman transient Michael James Morris, 45, was finally arrested Oct. 11 for a Sept. 19 chain saw theft from the Manhattan Ace Hardware. The theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. that day, with a male caught on security cameras stealing two chainsaws in the last 30 minutes and driving away in a 1990s green Honda. On camera Morris could be seen grabbing two chainsaws and running out the door and speeding off. The saws were worth $779.99 and $1,299.99. The arresting officer noticed Tuesday that Morris had been picked up by the MHP, and he was charged with 2nd offense felony theft for the September thefts. He was already in jail for pulling the same stunt this week at the Bozeman Ace Hardware.
An Arizona transient, living in HRDC’s tiny houses on wheat Drive, was arrested Oct. 11 for passing bad checks at both the Belgrade and Bozeman branches of First Interstate Bank. This started with an afternoon fraud report at Rotherham Construction that their bank said someone had tried to cash copies of their business checks. The manager said the photocopied check matched a check written to a local paint store. Nicholas James Faulkner, 42, was the name on the check, and he’d been caught on security video at the Belgrade and Bozeman banks. When arrested, he said he was “homeless and desperate” and two African-American men had approached him with the check-kiting scheme. They’d bought him new clothes at Target, and sent him, unsuccessfully, to two banks with two different checks. He then successfully cashed the phony checks at three different banks. He was arrested for felony forgery.
According to the Belgrade police, on Oct. 11 at 3:18 p.m. an officer was sent to the First Security Bank on West Main to deal with a man who was passing phony checks. When asked by the officer, Faulkner said he’d worked for “Jeff” for almost three weeks as a skid steer operator. The work check was for $4,700. The bank said they had been alerted that someone in town had already cashed two phony checks that day. The check in question has been originally made out to Qaltek for $100. According to the Belgrade arrest report, a group of people from out-of-state, were recruiting homeless people to cash phony checks. The gig was actually named “Operation Homeless.’ Faulkner admitted he’d been to four local banks before he went to the Belgrade First Security, receiving about $4,700 each at two Bozeman banks. He was arrested for attempted felony theft.
Bozeman transient Damarquis Mikhail Tyler, 31, is charged with stealing the 2016 Nissan Frontier of an employee of Ted’s, who had parked it in a downtown city lot. It was valued at $19,000, and his brother located it at Ross in the 19th Avenue shopping mall. Dispatch sent officers to the area with the report of an African-American male driving the truck. Tyler was seen exiting Target with numerous purchases. When the cops yelled at him to stop, he ran off, throwing away the truck keys and several stolen credit cards as he ran. At the same time, the police had taken a report of a local who’d had his backpack — with credit cards — stolen the night before. Tyler had also been using his cards in Target. A few hundred dollars in cash was missing from the wallet of the second victim. He was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft. Charges are pending for the theft of a saw from a Dick Anderson construction site, theft of credit cards and their deceptive use, and driving while suspended. He already had pending charges from September for felony theft, trespass and ID theft, in addition to firearm offenses and driving while suspended charges from South Carolina.
Bozeman resident Travis Walter Wuori, 38, was stopped Oct. 11 for driving all over the road on Babcock, braking for no reason and driving in the bike lane. He was stopped at 8 p.m. and refused to do any field sobriety tests, since he was “just driving to the store and going right home.” He also refused to give a breath sample. He had previous DUI convictions in January 2015, September 2017, and June 2018. He was arrested and jailed without bond for 4th offense DUI, with pending charges for improper center lane use and bike lane use.
Warrants
Three Forks resident Adam Maxwell, 47, was arrested by adult probation on Oct. 5 after admitting to using meth and testing positive to same, and for failing to report to his probation officer. Held on $10,000 bond.
Bozeman resident Presley Jordyn Huck, 24, was picked up on a local bench warrant for ignoring a court date. Her original charges included disorderly conduct and contempt of court.
Carson Trpy Tillett was arrested on a bench warrant out of Park County on Oct. 4. He had violated the conditions of his three year suspended sentence for felony criminal possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Held on $20,000 bond.
Bozeman resident Kevin Colter Kline, 35, was arrested on a probation hold for being inebriated, leaving the state without permission (Las Vegas) and a weapons charge. A probation search of his home found nine rifles, and “an enormous amount of ammunition of various caliber.” Held on $50,000 bond.
Lake Wales, Fl. resident Danielle Marie Shacklett, 33, was arrested Oct. 11 on a Jefferson County bench warrant for the charges of public safety risk, i,e, intoxicated pedestrian walking or standing on the roadway, resisting arrest, assault on a cop, bodily injury, obstruction. Held on $100,000 bond.