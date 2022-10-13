A deputy sheriff was watching Oct. 7 while Manhattan resident Chelsea A. Parr, 32, pulled into the “day use only” Erwin Bridge fishing access. When stopped at 3 a.m. she smelled as if she’d been drinking. She said she’d had a couple at a party. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. After being taken to jail, she changed her mind and blew a 0.122 BAC. She was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.

