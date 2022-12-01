The Warming Center is back in the news. On Nov. 27 Bozeman police were called to a fight-in-progress call, where a white man in a Ford Crown Vic was accused of hitting a black man. It was 7:06 p.m. and Alexander James Fernandez, 26, at first declined to identify himself. He was being held down by the alleged victim. The Crown Vic had crashed into a fence at the Warming Center, and Fernandez’s wallet was on the ground next to the car’s driver’s side door. The victim said he’d been talking to someone on the sidewalk by the Warming Center, when Fernandez approached him with a hammer, and started yelling racially explicit slurs. Fernandez then got into his car, and drove it at the other man, who got up after he was hit and held Fernandez until the police arrived. When interviewed at the jail, he told another story, that he approached the other man because he was too loud. He said he hit the other man with his car “because he was challenging him and all white people.” He said he needed to deal with him because “he was causing trouble.” He said he was actually the person being bullied and he wasn’t going to allow it.

Fernandez also said hitting the other man was accidental, that he was just trying to get away, and that no one would have cared about the incident if the other man had been white. The police report states that Fernandez’s speech “suggested that part of his issue with the other man was race related.” Security video showed that Fernandez wasn’t telling the truth, and that he had deliberately aimed and accelerated his car towards the victim, sending him flying over the car. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony assault with a weapon.

