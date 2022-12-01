...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
Cops & Courts: Man arrested after hitting another man with vehicle
The Warming Center is back in the news. On Nov. 27 Bozeman police were called to a fight-in-progress call, where a white man in a Ford Crown Vic was accused of hitting a black man. It was 7:06 p.m. and Alexander James Fernandez, 26, at first declined to identify himself. He was being held down by the alleged victim. The Crown Vic had crashed into a fence at the Warming Center, and Fernandez’s wallet was on the ground next to the car’s driver’s side door. The victim said he’d been talking to someone on the sidewalk by the Warming Center, when Fernandez approached him with a hammer, and started yelling racially explicit slurs. Fernandez then got into his car, and drove it at the other man, who got up after he was hit and held Fernandez until the police arrived. When interviewed at the jail, he told another story, that he approached the other man because he was too loud. He said he hit the other man with his car “because he was challenging him and all white people.” He said he needed to deal with him because “he was causing trouble.” He said he was actually the person being bullied and he wasn’t going to allow it.
Fernandez also said hitting the other man was accidental, that he was just trying to get away, and that no one would have cared about the incident if the other man had been white. The police report states that Fernandez’s speech “suggested that part of his issue with the other man was race related.” Security video showed that Fernandez wasn’t telling the truth, and that he had deliberately aimed and accelerated his car towards the victim, sending him flying over the car. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for felony assault with a weapon.
n n n
Hammer time, again: Bozeman hobo Luke S. Merten, 27, was arrested Nov. 28 for felony criminal mischief for slashing all the truck tires of an ex-girlfriend’s truck, while she was hemmed in by his rig. The victim, a Belgrade resident, told the deputy she’d been getting threatening calls and texts from her ex for a week. After slashing her tires, he pulled on her door handle with enough force to break it, and injured her as he tried to pull her through the open truck window. This happened at 3:10 a.m. When located by the deputy, he was at a local motel, and waving a hammer around. He was also charged with 1st offense domestic assault, for injuring the victim’s ribs and arm, and held on no bond.
n n n
Kirkland, Wash. resident Joshua Edward Behrman, 18, was found by the Montana Highway Patrol in the freeway median, west of the N. 19th exit, and in an apparent rush to get back on the freeway before the trooper noticed him. When pulled over, his comments “were not consistent with things a sober individual would say.” He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.162 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI.
n n n
Bozeman resident Diamond Jade Brock Lorenzo, 28, was arrested Nov. 29 for burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, the owner of a home had called the police for help with a trespass call. It started at 2:20 a.m. when the homeowner saw a car by his garage, parked in a snowbank.
At 5:50 a.m. the homeowner went back out, to make sure the initial vehicle was OK. He found instead damage to his garage doorframe and that the garage door appeared have been kicked in. As an early Christmas present, the vandal had defacated on the garage floor. Additionally, another occupant of the home had had her car moved from the garage and apparently used to ram Lorenzo’s vehicle off the snowbank. There were footprints all over the scene, between the two cars and the garage and a trailer behind the home. Vehicles belonging to both occupants had been rummaged through, and smelled of alcohol.
When called by the Bozeman police, Lorenzo admitted his car had gotten stuck in a snowbank. He said he didn’t remember kicking in the garage doors or “borrowing” another car to push his out of the snowbank. He also was charged with criminal mischief and vehicle theft and held on no bond.
Warrants
Butte resident James Andersen Bush, 51, was arrested Nov. 22 for the probation violations of theft and forgery, and for having a bottle of Black Velvet. Bond set at $10,000.
n n n
Butte resident Josh Daniel Baker, 46, was picked up on a probation hold, arrested and jailed on $25,000 bond.
n n n
On Nov. 23 Bigfork resident Carter Ray Dulmage, 37, was arrested on a bench warrant from Lake County, and two bench warrants from Flathead County. All in all, the charges included driving while suspended, no insurance and not showing up for court; burglary and again failing to show up for court; 1st offense DUI, failing again to show up in court, and having never, ever, possessed a driver’s license. The charges dated back to November 2021.
n n n
Bozeman resident Presley Jordyn Huck, 24, was arrested Nov. 27 on a local bench warrant for disorderly conduct and contempt of court for blowing off a court hearing.
n n n
Bozeman resident Michael Costano, 45, was arrested Nov. 28 for the probation violations of felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony tampering with physical evidence, and using meth. Held on $25,000 bond.