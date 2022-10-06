A road rage episode got Bozeman resident Darby Jack Deming, 27, arrested for what he did near the Belgrade airport. On Sept. 29 at 8:16 p.m. the Belgrade police got a call that Deming was using his Jeep to repeatedly ram another Jeep on Airway Blvd. He had also repeatedly texted and called the driver since 2 p.m. After Deming had allegedly assaulted the other driver, she had the paperwork for a restraining order and had not yet filed it. His texts ran the gamut from “I’m not gonna take no for an Answer” to “you won’t like what happens.” Deming “Incessantly” called the victim while she was meeting with the Belgrade police.
When found, the Jeep he was driving (which had been loaned to him by the victim) had “extensive front end damage.” Deming, who had moved here from Texas, had a loaded Springfield 1911 pistol. He was charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Charges are pending for felony stalking, leaving the scene of an accident, and no license. He was immediately served with a restraining order.
Helena resident Moriah Rene Hadley, 24, was stopped on the freeway near Belgrade for going 101 mph in a 75 mph zone. She was arrested for 2nd offense driving while suspended, speeding, and no insurance.
Belgrade resident James Lance Stipp, 65, was the focus of a three-vehicle crash Sept. 29 at 1 a.m. on Huffine and Love lanes. He told the Montana Highway Patrol trooper that although the light was red, another truck had entered the intersection so he thought it was OK for him to do the same. That caused him to crash into two vehicles. According to the arrest report, he didn’t seem to realize the seriousness of what he had done, and was obsessive about finding the phone number of his insurance company. He flunked his field sobriety tests, but blew a 0.00 on the breathalyzer. Hence he was arrested for DUI-drugs. A deputy on scene thought he was under the influence of cannabis. He had a previous DUI conviction in 2014, and was arrested for 2nd offense DUI. He was also arrested for running a red light.
Bozeman resident Will Watson McIntosh, 19, was arrested Sept. 30 for attempted homicide. Law enforcement’s part in this scenario started when his girlfriend was taken to the hospital because he’d hit her in the head with an axe. The police report says that when the officer found her at the hospital, she was covered in blood from a scalp wound. It turns out that it was his girlfriend’s birthday, and when she eventually left to go downtown for more drinks with another friend, he got mad and locked her out of their apartment. She tried to get in through a window, saw McIntosh on the coach making out with another woman, and then he hit her with the axe.
He continually Snapchated her while she was with the Bozeman cops, eventually turned himself in and refused to speak without an attorney present. He was held without bond.
Walker Road resident Cody Andrew O’Connell, 33, was arrested Oct. 2 for attempted deliberate homicide for shooting out the truck window at another man in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Bozeman police held O’Connell at gunpoint at the southern end of the lot. According to the court documents, he told the Bozeman police he was drinking in his truck, heard the other man talking across the parking lot, and said his voice was “feeling me” and he felt threatened and that “his voice was getting drawn down into my genitals” i.e. “sexual harassment from across the parking lot.” He approached the other car, he said, and shot at the driver through the window. He said his finger was on the trigger, and the other man’s voice was threatening him, and since he isn’t gay he shot through the car window.
It was 8:30 p.m. The other man said he was just sitting in his car and O’Connell asked for a light, which he didn’t have. O’Connell was arrested and jailed on no bond.
Three Forks resident Steven Joseph Barnes, III, 40, was arrested Sept. 27 on a Broadwater County warrant for felony sexual assault against a nine-year-old. The alleged assaults occurred in the Wheat Montana area. The arrest documents included more detail than the Belgrade News includes in a family newspaper. He was held on $50,000 bond.
Bozeman resident Joseph Michael Pedro, 24, was acting weird at the Belgrade Holiday gas station near the airport. And then he parked and abandoned his Ford Expedition in the middle of the road; that got the MHP’s attention. It was Oct. 1 at 7:40 a.m. Pedro told the trooper he needed a ride to the airport, kicked his car’s tire and said his brakes weren’t working. Due to his actions, he was put through field sobriety tests, all the while telling the trooper he was a CIA agent. Despite having drug paraphernalia in plain sight in his Ford, he insisted that it had “been a while” since he had used drugs. He denied permission to search his rig, and denied permission for a blood alcohol sample. A bench warrant was secured for both and he was arrested and jailed. A kilo of cocaine was found in the Ford’s glove compartment. He was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and jailed without bond.
Big Sky resident Mitchell Hale Batten, 63, was speeding on Lone Mountain Trail in Big Sky on Oct. 1. It was 2 p.m. and his Cadillac Deville was clocked at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. At first he “drove in an evasive manner and failed to yield.” He was eventually jailed for 3rd offense DUI, no insurance and no seatbelt. He was warned for speeding, having an expired license, and neglecting to keep current the address on his license.
An accident at the UPS Store on West Main resulted in the arrest of Bozeman resident Chelsey Marie Patera, 32, for 4th offense DUI. It was Oct. 2 at 4:15 p.m. According to the police report, Patera had backed out of the parking lot and hit another car driving through the lot. She said she’d had one drink at a nearby bar. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and refused to give both a breath and a blood alcohol sample. She was jailed on no bond.
Dickinson, Texas, resident Jesus Alejandro Rincon Martinez, 41, was the driver in a rollover crash in Belgrade on E. Frank Road west of Jackrabbit Lane. It was Oct. 1 at 12:30 a.m. and he admitted he was drunk. He told the MHP he didn’t know how his black Mustang had run off the road. He admitted to earlier drinking at a Belgrade restaurant. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.201 BAC. He refused to take a blood test. He was arrested on aggravated 1st offense DUI, no license, no insurance. According to the report, Martinez is a Mexican national whose only ID was an expired Texas ID card.
Belgrade resident Ashlee Nichole Pederson, 19, was observed Oct. 3 at 3:21 a.m. with a “suspicious vehicle” in front of a known drug house in Belgrade. When the Belgrade police ran its plates, it came back as a Honda stolen in Billings. She was found asleep in the running car, with meth and its paraphernalia, and arrested and jailed without bond for felony theft.
This incident started when a county deputy was flagged down on Gallatin Road when another driver reported that “his family had been pushed off a rock, possibly 100 feet high” in the Canyon. Stockton, Calif. resident Aaron Allen Kain, 33, would ultimately be arrested for that, among other charges. It was Oct. 1 at 7:43 p.m.
A deputy witnessed Kain illegally change lanes, drive over the center lane, “and a report of generally suspicious behavior.” Kain was pulled over at Casey’s Corner and “was uncooperative.” When asked if there were any weapons in the car, he said he didn’t know, because he had just stolen it. A search of the vehicle turned up a meth pipe, and other drug paraphernalia. He was driving a stolen 2000 Suburban; his eight-year-old son told the deputy they had crashed their own Pontiac in the mountains, and had crossed the swiftly flowing cold Gallatin River. Because of the river crossing and that day’s weather, Kain would be charged with criminal endangerment for the possibility of his son’s drowning and hypothermia. Kain would also be arrested for criminal mischief and felony theft, for stealing the Suburban and crashing through the owner’s property gate, and felony drug possession for the meth.
Three Forks resident Mercedes Colleen Gruby, 33, was stopped on I-90 Oct. 1, a couple miles west of Belgrade. She had her hazard lights on, the engine running and a 16 oz. Bud Light in the cup holder. Two kids under 14 were in the back seat. She said she didn’t drink Bud Light, and the beer belonged to a friend who had just been dropped off. Eventually she admitted she’d been at the Cat’s Paw, drinking shots of Fireball and a White Claw. She blew a 0.111 BAC and was arrested for DUI (child endangerment).
- Bozeman resident Allyson Jill Fillmore, 28, was arrested for assault on Sept. 30 at 6:50 p.m. on the Frontage Road east of Belgrade. She’d been reported punching the garage door and breaking things in her house. She said she had done no such thing, but deputies said there were holes in the walls and the “house was a mess.” She also had reportedly been screaming at the neighbors. She was removed from the address, and taken to a Belgrade motel for the night. She called the deputy an “ae.” Later, another deputy found her on the Frontage Road walking back to her home. At 1 a.m. she was reported trespassing at the same address by the same man. She was trying to kick down the door, screaming, “I’m going to kill you,” and then hiding under a bush when the deputies returned. She was arrested for assault and obstruction, and jailed without bond.
Manahattan resident Thomas R. Burt, 41, was stopped on Huffine Oct. 5 at 2 a.m. The MHP trooper said he’d been driving on the shoulder, had expired license plates on his Chevy Silverado truck, and had an open Coors beer in the driver side door. The report said he admitted drinking and driving, flunked his field sobriety tests. He was charged with 2nd offense DUI and open container.
Mammoth resident David Scott Shipley, 48, was stopped Oct. 4 for a lane violation driving west on I-90 near the 19th Avenue exchange. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.166 BAC. He was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.
Warrants
Helena transient Moriah Rene Hadley, 24, was picked up Sept. 27 on a probation hold for using meth, being arrested on additional charges, and not complying with her program at the Helena YWCA.
On Sept. 29 Belgrade resident Cedric Jermine Campbell, 40, was picked up on a local bench warrant on the charges of driving while suspended, and four counts of contempt of court. He blew off all his court dates after making bail Feb. 8.
Gerald Clyde LaForge was arrested Sept. 30 on a bench warrant out of Lewis and Clark County. It had petitioned to revoke his suspended sentence because he had failed to comply with the conditions of his sentence. That dated back to April 5, 2017, and the bench warrant dated back to Nov. 16, 2021.
Belgrade resident Janie Boggs, 53, was arrested on a probation hold for the offenses of using Fentanyl, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Erika Ann Platt, or AKA Contrerez, was arrested on a Yellowstone County bench warrant. She was placed on probation, but never appeared for any of her probation hearings. She was arrested on felony criminal mischief.
On Sept. 23 Belgrade resident Gregorio Oscar Alquinson, 33, was arrested on a Madison County bench warrant dating back to Nov. 30, 2021, for driving while suspended. He had been stopped in Cameron.
A Billings transient Waylon Adam Carroll, 42, was arrested Sept. 26 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County for six drug charges dating back to Oct. 12, 2021. He is charged with four felony possession charges, an intent to distribute felony, and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.
Hannah Faith Barbao was arrested Oct. 2 as a probation absconder for a possession charge and fabricating evidence from an incident on Durston Road. She was then served with a June 2022 bench warrant out of the City of Livingston for theft.
Bozeman resident Ronald Patrick Patterson, 70, was arrested Oct. 1 on a bench warrant out of the City of White Sulphur Springs. The original charges included stalking, assault, privacy in communications and use of profanity.
John Zachary Myers was served with a bench warrant out of Ravalli County dating back to Jan. 24. He was charged with not showing up in court.