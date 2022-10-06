A road rage episode got Bozeman resident Darby Jack Deming, 27, arrested for what he did near the Belgrade airport. On Sept. 29 at 8:16 p.m. the Belgrade police got a call that Deming was using his Jeep to repeatedly ram another Jeep on Airway Blvd. He had also repeatedly texted and called the driver since 2 p.m. After Deming had allegedly assaulted the other driver, she had the paperwork for a restraining order and had not yet filed it. His texts ran the gamut from “I’m not gonna take no for an Answer” to “you won’t like what happens.” Deming “Incessantly” called the victim while she was meeting with the Belgrade police.

When found, the Jeep he was driving (which had been loaned to him by the victim) had “extensive front end damage.” Deming, who had moved here from Texas, had a loaded Springfield 1911 pistol. He was charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Charges are pending for felony stalking, leaving the scene of an accident, and no license. He was immediately served with a restraining order.

