Belgrade resident Zachary Dean Fields, 30, was arrested in Bozeman on Dec. 7 for 1st offense strangulation. Bozeman police answered the call, and found a toddler saying “Daddy is being mean to mommy.”
The victim told the police the two of them no longer dated, but she’d allowed Fields to stay at her home for a few days. She said he became angry when small children made noise and woke him, and his response was to drag her to the floor, climb on top of her and put his hands over her face so she couldn’t breathe. She told the cops there had been a dozen unreported domestic violence episodes.
Fields told a different story, that they were still dating and he stayed with her on a regular basis; that their argument was only verbal; and that he had never, ever laid hands on her. The small children in the home disagreed with his version of events. He had a previous domestic assault conviction.
Jeremy Lamar Myles Swan, 33, was recognized by Bozeman police as a law enforcement “frequent flyer” Dec. 7 and was stopped because he had an active warrant. This was at Rouse and Main. A baggie of white powder was found on him, which tested positive for cocaine. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman transient Saturnino Mario Flores, III, was eventually arrested Dec. 5 for being an unregistered violent offender. This scenario started in the morning when a relative wanted to get her belongings out of the Super 8 motel room Flores was renting. He wasn’t there and the Bozeman police were called. They discovered he was an unregistered violent offender. Later in the morning his car was seen in the parking lot, and he was arrested. People on the address on his offender registration said they’d never heard of him. He was also arrested for the meth and meth pipe found on his person. He was jailed on no bond.
Livingston resident Thomas Croft Harrison, 49, had a slide off crash on Jackson Creek Road Dec. 5. He looked and acted drunk, and admitted to drinking two Mike Hard Lemonades. He had trouble not swaying and not stumbling, and ultimately refused to perform the field sobriety tests. He also refused to give a breath test, and was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.
Warrants
Bozeman resident Brian Michael Welty, 33, was arrested for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence, out of Flathead County. He was arrested Dec. 7. He had been serving a four-year suspended sentence for distribution of dangerous drugs, a sentence that dated back to April 2014.
Court paperwork documents various assessment and re-entry programs over the last eight years, culminating in his arrest for distribution of dangerous drugs. This final chapter started Sept. 25, when he was arrested for 1st offense DUI on Springhill Road, near the intersection of Penwell Bridge Road. “He demonstrated that he is not a law abiding citizen and is not suitable for supervision,” and had Fentanyl and Xanax in his system.