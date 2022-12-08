Belgrade resident Zachary Dean Fields, 30, was arrested in Bozeman on Dec. 7 for 1st offense strangulation. Bozeman police answered the call, and found a toddler saying “Daddy is being mean to mommy.”

The victim told the police the two of them no longer dated, but she’d allowed Fields to stay at her home for a few days. She said he became angry when small children made noise and woke him, and his response was to drag her to the floor, climb on top of her and put his hands over her face so she couldn’t breathe. She told the cops there had been a dozen unreported domestic violence episodes.

