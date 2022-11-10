Belgrade resident Jarrod C. Henderson, 48, was arrested Nov. 2 for 1st offense domestic assault. Two pages of an arrest report detail a drunken Henderson slapping one girl, trying to grab a baby out of its car seat and threatening an adult woman, all the while pouring beer on the floor, throwing bowls of macaroni and cheese and making threats that contain so much profanity the Belgrade News would run out of asterisks. The victims had locked themselves in a room to keep him at bay. He denied everything and had no explanation for why the girl had slap marks on her face. He was jailed.

