Belgrade resident Jarrod C. Henderson, 48, was arrested Nov. 2 for 1st offense domestic assault. Two pages of an arrest report detail a drunken Henderson slapping one girl, trying to grab a baby out of its car seat and threatening an adult woman, all the while pouring beer on the floor, throwing bowls of macaroni and cheese and making threats that contain so much profanity the Belgrade News would run out of asterisks. The victims had locked themselves in a room to keep him at bay. He denied everything and had no explanation for why the girl had slap marks on her face. He was jailed.
n n n
Belgrade resident Isiah Christopher Rockne, 22, was on the I-90 near the Belgrade exit when he was the recipient of a deputy sheriff visit. The report said he was the sole occupant of the truck, and had “a dazed and confused expression on his face.” Rockne said he was driving to Three Forks and that he’d had three IPAs. The weather was so bad he was taken to the jail to perform his field sobriety tests, which he flunked. He gave a breath sample of 0.258 and was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Four Corners resident Robert Martin Arthun, 54, was going south on Jackrabbit Lane and came up behind a MHP trooper going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. It was Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. When he was stopped, he smelled like he’d been drinking, and his car had both open and unopened cans of Michelob Ultra in the cup holders. He said he didn’t have a driver’s license and the Chevy Malibu wasn’t his. He had trouble with the field sobriety tests, and blew a 0. 213 BAC. It turns out the Chevy was taken from the parking lot at the Belgrade Middle School, and the school was pressing charges for felony theft. He was arrested for 3rd offense aggravated DUI, open containers, speeding, felony theft. He was warned for no license, no insurance and no registration, and the incident put him in violation of his probation. He was arrested for the probation violation, and held on $100,000 bond.
n n n
Maple Valley, Wash. resident Ethan Charles Vaughn, 22, had a single vehicle rollover in his Toyota 4 Runner southwest of the Big Sky Golf Course. It was Nov. 3 at 1:18 a.m. He said he’d had two beers earlier in the evening, and had been smoking dope. He flunked his field sobriety tests and gave a preliminary breath sample of 0.180 BAC. He was charged with 2nd offense DUI, no insurance, and driving while suspended. He was warned for careless driving.
n n n
Helena resident Shane Thomas Houle, 44, got himself arrested, and then showed up at the jail with a meth pipe tucked in his sock. Because there was so much smokeable meth residue in the pipe, he was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He told the arresting officer he had been cleaning out some vehicles he owned, found the pipe and tucked it into his sock to dispose of later. He said probation and parole showed up at his house right then, before he’d had time to get rid of the pipe.
n n n
Butte native Amber L. Widner, 40, and her van were found driving through someone’s yard on West Cameron Bridge Road on Nov. 3 at 10:30 p.m. Still in the running van, she told the deputy on scene that she was “hanging out” and probably could not explain how she got there. She was taken to the Kenyon Noble parking lot on Jackrabbit Lane for her field sobriety tests, and became increasingly verbally uncooperative. She couldn’t, or wouldn’t, do the FST, and refused to give a breath sample. She also refused a blood alcohol test, but a court order took care of that. She had four previous DUI convictions, from 2007 to 2014, and was arrested for felony 5th offense DUI and held on no bond. She was also charged with a bench warrant out of the 18th Judicial District Court.
She had previously been in Gallatin Valley news in 2019 for being arrested in Illinois for carrying 143 pounds of pot, 14 pounds of mushrooms and nine pounds of cannabis wax. At the time she was the owner of the Beautiful Day Cafe and Espresso in Belgrade and Four Corners.
n n n
Bozeman resident Caleb Leighton Shoop, 37, was going east on Huffine at 3 p.m. and “driving recklessly” when he caused an accident. According to the MHP report, he recklessly changed lanes, swerved around a FedEx truck that was turning right and then hit the rear of a Subaru in front of the truck, and then collided with a MDOT delineator post. He left his disabled Lexus on the side of Huffine, and fled after talking to a witness to the accident. Because he was so resistant when approached by law enforcement, he was arrested at gunpoint. He was arrested for 2nd offense DUI, resisting arrest, obstruction, failure to give notice of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and changing lanes when unsafe to do so. Shoop was uncooperative, but the accident was caught on video.
n n n
On Nov. 6 Bozeman resident Teagan Michael Korin, 20, strangled an ex-girlfriend while dragging her down Main Street to the Bozeman Legion Bar. All of this was at 12:45 a.m. and in front of his “new” girlfriend. He called the ex “fat” and said he just wanted to borrow her vape pen. The ex said he had strangled her a half dozen times since July, but this was the first instance in public. Korin’s stated wishes for her ran the gamut from rape to death. He told the Bozeman police that he hadn’t been violent towards his ex, and denied ever putting his hands on her in any way. When told that the bar’s bouncer said his story was a lie, “he refused to address the conflicting information.” The new girlfriend gave the cops a story that sounded “rehearsed.” Because Korin was a drunk diabetic, he was taken to the hospital before he was jailed for domestic assault.
---
Belgrade resident Leon Alvin Fuson, 30, got popped Nov. 6 for a 2nd Offense DUI, but that would be the least of his problems. Nov. 6 at 3:10 p.m. an off-duty airport cop called a county deputy to assist with a drunk woman who had jumped out of a moving Chevy truck and was “traumatically injured.” This happened on Airway Blvd. and E. Cameron Bridge. Because the woman was drunk, deputies were called to test the truck’s driver, Fuson. He had Arizona ID, while the truck had New Mexico plates. He said he and the woman were returning from a night at Buffalo Wild Wings, and had had three beers each. He looked and sounded drunk and flunked his field sobriety tests. Multiple opened beer cans were found in the truck. He blew a 0.215 BAC. He already had a aggravated DUI conviction in March 2022, and another pending charge from October 2021. He was also arrested for driving while suspended.
---
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timothy Greenley, 21, was arrested Oct. 29 for theft for stealing a shirt at the county jail.
---
Bozeman resident Daniel Isaiah Cain, Jr., 42, was arrested Nov. 8 for strangulation and assault with a weapon. According to the probable cause paperwork, 911 got a call from a woman that she had been attacked by a man she knew, and that he was “dangerous.” When the deputy got to the address, Cain was attempting to flee. According to the report, an afternoon of shopping devolved into an argument, after which Cain strangled, threatened to stab the woman and tried to steal her phone. He denied everything, despite evidence of strangulation on the woman and the weapon being found in his truck. He was arrested and jailed on no bond.
---
Gallatin Gateway resident Melissa Lynn Galvert, 22, was arrested for a domestic assault on Nov. 8. She was charged with punching and hitting a man she had been dating for a few weeks, after they had been kicked out of a house party in Jackson Creek. On their way back to Gallatin Gateway she began punching him as he was driving. When the deputy showed up, she denied everything, but the man had the entire situation on tape. She denied drinking, despite evidence to the contrary, and was jailed without bond.
---
On Oct. 29, Melissa Lynn Galvert had been arrested at the Four Corners Town Pump. It was around 3:30 p.m. She had been at the Magic Diamond Casino on Jackrabbit Lane, where another customer noticed her possible impairment and brought that to the Casino’s attention, which then refused to sell her any alcohol. That took her to the Town Pump, which did sell her alcohol. She then almost struck the reporting party’s vehicle as she left. A deputy caught up with her at the Town Pump, and she said she hadn’t had anything to drink that day, but had smoked pot. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.264 BAC. When the deputy tried to get her into his car, she tried to kick him and get away. She was jailed for 1st offense DUI and resisting arrest.
Warrants
Bozeman resident William Christopher Asher II was arrested Nov. 4 on a Missoula bench warrant. He had failed to show up in court on a seatbelt charge. He had earlier been charged with going 94 mph in an 80 mph zone, and driving while suspended.
---
Norris Road resident Collin Shea Sorrell, 31, was arrested Nov. 4 on a local bench warrant on MHP charges of no license, no seatbelt, and four contempt of court charges. He had declined to show up for a September court hearing.
---
Chase Kapor was arrested Nov. 1 on a bench warrant out of Carbon County. He was charged with violating his conditions of bail, and held on $5,000 bond.
---
Belgrade resident Michael Shayne Oset, 47, was arrested Nov. 9 on a Park County bench warrant on original charges of using someone else’s license plates, and driving while suspended. He had failed to pay his court fines and costs.