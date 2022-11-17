A Smiths supervisor gave himself so many store “discounts” that it came to the attention of management. On Nov. 3, Bozeman resident Layton Donald Whitmore, 64, was arrested for felony theft. The store said he had given himself $3,971 in discounts in the last year, not counting another $150 in fuel rewards. He was held without bond.
For weeks, Nicholas Andrew Reed, 32, had been staying in his camper by the Bozeman Warming Center, but when he pulled a knife on a woman to encourage her to have “consensual” sex with him, he got a new address. On Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. he was arrested and jailed on no bond for assault with a weapon.
Gallatin Gateway resident Angelia Dawn Jackson, 50, was arrested for a domestic assault occurring Nov. 12 at 9:42 p.m. Both partners admitted to drinking a lot. The argument was over treatment for a pet cat; the man said the treatment was too expensive and the cat should be put down, but Jackson objected to that and hit him in the face. She was jailed on no bond.
Jordan Alexander Fritz, 37, was back at it again Nov. 15, screaming and swearing outside the 19th Hole Grill. This time it was at 10:41 a.m. He is a frequent flier in the Belgrade News cop reports, and was permanently trespassed from the 19th Hole on March 2 for more of the same. He also made the cop reports for a June 19 assault on a minor, for punching a 12-year-old boy, charging him, shoulder-checking him and screaming at him some more. That episode was on Bozeman’s Main Street.
This time, he was arrested for criminal trespass, obstruction, and 2nd offense disorderly conduct. After an earlier arrest, he had broken the TV in the jail lobby.
Three Forks resident James Robert Hegar, 42, had spent the day drinking Nov. 9, and eventually became the focus of a domestic abuse arrest. When deputies came to the Three Forks address at 4:40 p.m. children were crying and screaming and they all went to the sheriff’s office to wait. He couldn’t be found at home, but was eventually seen leaving town. Lights and sirens got him to finally pull over. The victim told the deputy that he had become so drunk and belligerent that she had tried to lock her family in another room, which Hegar tried to break down its door. He was taken to jail, where he flunked his field sobriety tests. He refused to talk to law enforcement, but was still arrested for 1st Offense DUI and 1st offense domestic assault.
Three Forks resident Amber Conrad Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Nov. 9 for a domestic assault on a family member, who had evidence of being beaten about the face. She denied being responsible, and said she didn’t know where the injuries came from. She was arrested at home around 11:30 p.m.
Bozeman resident Damien McCrae Conlin, 38, was arrested for domestic abuse Nov. 10 at around 1:30 a.m. At an address east of Four Corners, he’d been trying to kick in the front door, and was eventually held at bay by taser point. He had threatened the victim with “You think it was bad last time, it’s gonna be worse this time.” Although he appeared very drunk, he was just arrested for domestic abuse and obstruction.
Cheney Wash. resident Kimberly Brooke Smith, 40, was arrested for being drunk and hitting a pedestrian near the freeway exit to North Seventh. It was Nov. 9 at 9:30 p.m. and according to the MHP report, she had hit a pedestrian on the right shoulder of I-90, and eventually blew a breathalyzer test of 0.115 BAC. She was charged with negligent vehicular assault.
Warrants
Jake Arthur Joyner was arrested on a local bench warrant Nov. 10 for violating the conditions of his release.
Big Timber resident Shane B. McClanahan, 22, was arrested Nov. 10 on a probation hold for a list of infractions that all circled back to alcohol: he was drunk and ran his car into a tree, then lost his job after that crash, wasn’t supposed to be drinking, and left the scene of a crash and didn’t notify law enforcement.
Bozeman resident Casey Benjamin Durick, 33, was arrested on a probation hold Nov. 10. He was charged with using meth on Nov. 4, 5 and 9. He was also charged with being “off schedule” and being at two different gas stations and Buffalo Wild Wings. Held on $50,000 bond.
Butte resident Kelli Rae Nagel, 34, was arrested on a local bench warrant Nov. 14 for the original charges of driving while suspended and without insurance, and contempt of court. She blew off a court appearance.
Gallatin Gateway resident Bo Bradley, 31, was arrested on a probation hold Nov. 14 for the violations of having guns and ammunition in his bedroom, driving without approval and while having no driver’s license, and not having an interlock devise on his Ford F-150.
Hamilton resident Zachary John Myers, 33, was arrested on a probation hold Nov. 14 while already jailed. Primarily, he had absconded from supervision and his whereabouts were unknown to probation officers. Additionally, he was driving on a suspended license when picked up. Jail officers tried to get a urine sample from him, but “he did not conduct himself as a good citizen ... yelling, pulling his hair out, throwing his cup at the cell door, and ended up smashing his food tray against the cell door/window.” Jailed on $50,000 bond.
Darby resident Dacoda J. Lawrence, 23, was arrested on multiple bench warrants Nov. 15. One from the City of Darby was for criminal trespass and contempt of court for blowing off a court date. That warrant dated back to June 15, 2021. The second warrant was from city court in Big Timber for contempt of court. That warrant dated back to Aug. 22. The third warrant was from Park County and referenced an arrest by the MHP April 4, 2022 for driving while suspended and with no insurance. Lawrence again blew off a court hearing. A fourth warrant from Park County dated back to May 25, 2022, for the charge of driving while suspended.