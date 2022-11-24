Bozeman resident Douglas Ruben Schott, 57, was the driver when a MHP trooper responded Nov. 17 to an injury rollover crash on I-90 near Trail Creek Road. The trooper found Schott uninjured, sitting upright in his Dodge Durango, and seated on a keg of beer. It was 10:40 p.m. Schott told the trooper he wasn’t injured, but it took the Fort Ellis Fire Department to extricate him from the Durango. He flunked part of his field sobriety tests, and then refused to do the rest. He blew a 0.201 breath test. He had previous DUI convictions in Montana in 1985, 1988, 1990, and 1992. He was arrested for 5th offense DUI and jailed.
n n n
Nov. 17 Bozeman resident Luis Erick Hernandez Lazo, 28, was caught up and arrested in a local sex trafficking and child exploitation sting. He thought he was about to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, but it was really a Bozeman cop. Lazo shared graphic pictures of parts of himself he apparently thought a 15-year-old girl would be impressed by, but got arrested for felony indecent exposure to a child, and sexual abuse of a child. He said he was very embarrassed; he also is in this country illegally. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Erik William Dobler, 22, was arrested and jailed Nov. 18 for felony theft. He was employed by Round House Ski and Sports and his manager contacted the Bozeman police about the $4,200 of their merchandise he’d taken and sold online at Play It Again Sports. According to the arrest paperwork, he’d stolen the items from Sept. 22 until Nov. 17.
n n n
Bozeman hobo Janessa Rose Esry, 20, was originally stopped Nov. 20 for allegedly shoplifting from Wal-Mart. But, a search of her person found fentanyl, marijuana shake and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs. She was simultaneously served with an active bench warrant from Bozeman city court.
n n n
Bozeman resident Caleb Michael Kincy, 24, was eventually arrested Nov. 18 for a handful of residential burglaries centered on the neighborhood of N. 15th and Oak, and committed on Nov. 5. Included in the arrest report were notations of criminal mischief (running over wooden flower boxes with a vehicle) and a hit and run of a red Tacoma at an address adjacent to the flower box destruction. Bongs, marijuana, cash, a tandem Cannondale bike and various items of clothing. One burglarized resident said that Kincy was her ex, and she believed he had burglarized her, because of missing personal items. He denied everything, and said he’d been working when the burglaries were committed.
When the cops checked security video in the neighborhood, they found Kiincy and his truck driving in the neighborhood at the time of the reported burglaries, with the stolen bike in the truck bed. A later examination of his truck showed paint on his truck that matched the hit-and-run Tacoma’s. A search of his house recovered none of the stolen items.
He was arrested and jailed on no bond for three counts of burglary. An additional charge of stalking is pending.
---
Butte resident Josh Daniel Baker, 46, was found at a casino on N. 19th, even though he was on federal probation and that was a no-no. He also was the other half of a restraining order, with a caution for “violence and suicide.” He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.218 BAC. He had previous DUI convictions in 1997, 1999, 2019 and was arrested and jailed on no bond for 4th offense DUI.
---
Bozeman resident Alan Carlos Rovello, 36,was stopped Nov. 19 after midnight near Durston and Gooch Hill. He had been observed going 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. He smelled and acted drunk, and flunked his field sobriety tests. He refused to give a breath sample and was arrested and jailed for 4th offense DUI.
---
Bozeman transient Andrew James Gruchalla, 36, was driving Nov. 19 on the Frontage Road near Airport Road, and a deputy witnessed him speeding and repeatedly crossing the yellow center line. When stopped, he was in his Suburban with a woman who he had a no contact order with. He said he thought it had been dropped; he was arrested and jailed for ignoring the order, and jailed on no bond.
---
Bozeman resident Joseph Anthony Bonamarte, 41, was rearrested because of an ignored restraining order from a September incident. He had been ordered to stay away from a man he is accused of strangling, but was caught on security cameras circling the property around midnight Nov. 16. Not only was his rig caught on the cameras, but he left his boot prints and tire tracks in the snow. Bonamarte is accused of strangling another man. He denied he’d been anywhere near the property until he was shown the security footage. He was arrested for violation of a no contact order, and held at the jail on no bond.
---
Helena resident Christopher Brian Buck, 29, was arrested for 4th offense DUI Nov. 22 — after he was found passed out in his running car, at the Bozeman Best Western. Bozeman cops eventually managed to wake the highly intoxicated Buck, who then cursed at officers and refused to leave his car. He was drooling and spouting gibberish. The report says he was so antagonistic that field sobriety tests could not be performed. He had previous DUI convictions in October 2012, August 2019 and January 2020. He was jailed on no bond for 4th offense DUI.
---
Warrants
Transient Mervin Lee Littlewhirlwind, 41, was arrested Oct. 28 for punching someone in the face. He was in the county jail at the time. It was 11:20 p.m.
---
Bozeman resident Noah Ray Cory, 22, was charged with theft while he was in the county jail. It was Oct. 26 at noon.
---
Bozeman resident Brandy Lynnell O’Brien, 39, was arrested on a probation hold Nov. 16. She was picked up for the probation violations of lying about drinking, being uncooperative when arrested, and actually drinking since he was on probation, and it was a no-no. Held on $50,000 bond.
---
Missoula resident Darwin James Bailey. 43, was arrested Nov. 16 on a bench warrant out of Beaverhead County for driving while suspended. He had originally been arrested May 16, 2022 on Jackrabbit Lane for the additional charges of expired registration, and 3rd offense no insurance.
---
Columbia Falls resident Michael Steven Cardona II, 34, was arrested Nov. 16 on a bench warrant out of Flathead County. His original charges included 1st offense DUI, open container, no insurance, 1st offense driving while suspended. The bench warrant was served because he never bothered to keep a court date.
---
Butte resident Melinda Kathleen Hollow, 43, was arrested Nov. 18 on a probation hold for possessing drug paraphernalia and traveling out of county without permission. Held on $40,000 bond.
---
Livingston resident Dusty Ann Zambergs (Mitchell) was arrested Nov. 20 on a bench warrant out of Livingston. She had failed to pay court costs and fines on a September 2021 theft arrest.
---
Bozeman resident Tyler Kent Martyn, 37, was arrested Nov. 21 on two bench warrants out of Park County on original charges of driving while suspended, 3rd offense no insurance, and 4th offense no insurance. Martyn had both not shown up for court, and neglected to pay his fines and court costs.