Bozeman resident Douglas Ruben Schott, 57, was the driver when a MHP trooper responded Nov. 17 to an injury rollover crash on I-90 near Trail Creek Road. The trooper found Schott uninjured, sitting upright in his Dodge Durango, and seated on a keg of beer. It was 10:40 p.m. Schott told the trooper he wasn’t injured, but it took the Fort Ellis Fire Department to extricate him from the Durango. He flunked part of his field sobriety tests, and then refused to do the rest. He blew a 0.201 breath test. He had previous DUI convictions in Montana in 1985, 1988, 1990, and 1992. He was arrested for 5th offense DUI and jailed.

