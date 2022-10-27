On Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. Bozeman transient William Frank Perez III, 41, was accused of screaming, throwing chairs, punching windows and residents of the HRDC Tiny Homes on Wheat Drive. He was “aggravated by his arrest,” according to the arrest paperwork. The report said Perez had entered multiple homes, uninvited, and violently attacked the inhabitants. When finally arrested, Perez was in a “manic state” pacing in his cell and shadow boxing non existent individuals, while spouting obscenities.
One resident said Perez forced his way in, kicking and hitting her at least 30 times, sprayed Lysol all over her head, tried to kill her cat, threw butter all over her kitchen and — unsuccessfully — tried to have sex with her. A witness said he saw Perez hold the resident in multiple chokeholds before she ran away. He was arrested and jailed without bond on two felony counts of aggravated burglary.
n n n
Belgrade transient Breayan Angel Valencia Cordorva, 23, was already in jail, and was additionally charged Oct. 2 with criminal mischief for destroying a sprinkler head at the jail.
n n n
ozeman transient Janessa Rose Esry, 20, was arrested Aug. 31 for criminal trespass after she entered the locked, gated area at Best Rate Towing, 1380 Amsterdan Road, Belgrade.
n n n
Bozeman transient Stacey R. Parsons, 38, was stopped on the eastbound shoulder of I-90 near Manhattan. It was Oct. 21 at 6:40 a.m. and she had a bottle of bourbon in the front seat, which she continued to drink as she talked to the deputy. She refused to do field sobriety tests, and instead asked for a blood alcohol test. Later, after getting a judge’s permission for that, the evidence was destroyed because the deputy didn’t properly secure it. She was arrested for 2nd offense DUI.
n n n
Big Sky resident Rex Travis Shauan, 29, was eventually arrested for assault. As law enforcement was called, he left in a vehicle owned by the victim, who was covered in her own blood when the deputy arrived. She told a story of being shoved into closet doors hard enough to break them off their tracks. He said she had attacked him and he had tried to get away and had accidentily run into the closet doors. She said she was on the floor, laying under the closet doors which had been ripped off their tracks, trying to protect herself from Shauan. He had taken her phone and thrown it away, and when arrested was crying and apologizing. Since he was already on probation, probation authorized a breath test, which came back with a reading of 0.149. He was jailed without bond for assault and violating the terms of his probation. He was simultaneously served with a probation hold.
n n n
Bozeman transient Nicholas James Faulkner, 42, was already in the Belgrade News cop reports for an Oct. 12 incident when he was accused of passing a bad check supposedly written from Mountain High Woodworks on an American Bank branch. Faulkner is accused of trying to cash two different check for the same amount, being successful once. He was finally arrested for felony theft on that charge on Oct. 22.
n n n
Belgrade resident Paula Alexandria Klompien, 36, shot her boyfriend in the ear — and got arrested and jailed for assault with a weapon. It was Oct. 24 at 11:08 p.m. when 911 got the call on this incident. The boyfriend said he’d found Klompien with another man in their home. When he started yelling at the two of them, she chased him out of the house and fired a pellet gun repeatedly at him. According to the Belgrade police report, his ear was bloody, and had a bullet hole in it.
Klompien had left the address by the time the Belgrade police arrived, and when they called her cellphone, whomever answered claimed to not be her. Klompien’s car and the “other man” were both at the Town Pump on West Jefferson. She was found hiding in the Town Pump restroom. She told a different story than the boyfriend, that when he came over, she left because she has bond conditions that she couldn’t be around him, but he actually attacked her and tried to choke her.
The report notes that the marks on her neck looked too fresh and had faded by the time Klompien was at the jail. She told Belgrade police that the boyfriend had rammed her vehicle twice with his truck. He admitted to punching her windshield, but said he hadn’t rammed her vehicle with his truck. The report says the windshield was smashed, but his hands weren’t injured. Additionally, there was no new damage to the front of his vehicle or hers; and dust on his truck was undisturbed. The report states that Klompien’s version of the incident was inconsistent with the evidence. In addition to the assault arrest, charges are pending for violating a court order, and domestic assault. She was held without bond.
n n n
This incident started at the Belgrade Taco Bell Oct. 25. The Belgrade Police took a call of a driver who had almost hit several other cars, and was suspected of being drunk. It was 7:30 p.m. and the driver in question, White Sulphur Springs resident Anthony Frank Burbidge, 65, was found a block away. When asked for his ID, he couldn’t find it, although his wallet was in his lap. His breath test blew at more than double the legal limit. He had five previous DUI convictions, dating back to 2000 and was arrested on no bond for 6th offense DUI.
Warrants
Helena resident Jamie John Maggard, 40, was arrested on a probation hold Oct. 12. According to his paperwork, he wasn’t living where he told probation he was, he didn’t start Treatment, ignored an appointment with his P.O., admitted he’d used meth, and refused to pony up a urine sample. Held on $15,000 bond.
n n n
Hunter Clark James Peffers was picked up Oct. 13 on a Carbon County bench warrant for the felonies of burglary and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor theft. Held on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Stephen Charles Nagel, 38, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Gallatin County for violation of a restraining order and two counts of contempt of court. He had blown off an Aug. 31 court date.
n n n
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timothy Greenly, 21, was arrested after his probation officer discovered he’d lied about drinking alcohol. Held on $15,000 bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jonathon Colby Phillipson, 37, was arrested on a probation hold for numerous probation violations, all centering around the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. On Oct. 13 he was cited for having meth, which his PO found in the hospital parking lot after taking the mother of his newborn to the hospital. The baby was born Oct. 13, testing positive for meth. The probation hold paperwork stated that Phillipson had planned on taking the baby home, in the car, along with the meth. He also admitted to driving the baby’s mother to the hospital, although he is a habitual offender and has no driver’s license. He also admitted to using meth Oct. 11. Bond set at $100,000.
n n n
Jacob Vance Curtis was arrested Oct. 15 on a Gallatin County bench warrant because he had violated the conditions of his pre-release sentence. Bond set at $7,500.
n n n
Bozeman Alexander Roland Pooley, 23, was arrested Oct. 17 on a probation hold because of DUI and criminal child endangerment arrests. Bond set at $50,000.
n n n
Gunnar Jeffrey Lehrer was arrested Oct. 17 on a local bench warrant because the conditions of his release had been revoked because he violated said conditions. He was jailed on $7,500 bail.
n n n
Bozeman transient Kyle Brandon Moor, 27, was arrested on a local bench warrant. The original MHP charges were no license, no registration, 3rd offense no insurance, no seatbelt, and contempt of court.
n n n
Bozeman resident Tracy Armin Ronning, 59, was arrested on a local bench warrant on an original charge of theft. The warrant dated back to May 10, 2018, as he had failed to appear in court by May 6, 2018.
n n n
Livingston resident Russell Wireman, 60, arrested Oct. 19 on a bench warrant out of Flathead County for driving while suspended, reckless driving, and no insurance. He had failed to show for his court dates.
n n n
East Helena resident Nicholas Casey Bowen, 37, arrested Oct. 21 on a bench warrant from the City of Helena, for 2nd offense DUI, and for second failure to appear for a hearing. He was arrested on a felony count of possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
On Sept. 24 Tyson Luke Allen Boutte was arrested for theft on a bench warrant out of Beaverhead County.
n n n
Twin Bridges resident Teresa Lynn Brannon-Lescinskas, 54, was arrested on a Madison County bench warrant for family member assault. She had failed to abide by by her bail conditions and didn’t show for a trial conference on Feb. 21, 2021.
n n n
Missoula resident Michael Vincent Higgins, 39, was arrested Oct. 25 on a bench warrant out of the City of Helena for four counts of domestic assault with injury and a count of criminal mischief. The warrant dated back to Sept. 27.
n n n
Bozeman resident Nicholas John Seyfert, 33, was arrested on a local bench warrant on original charges of open container, no license, 2nd offense no insurance, no seatbelt and contempt of court. He had ignored an Aug. 10 court hearing.
n n n
Livingston resident James Michael Billingson, 29, was arrested Oct. 24 on two separate bench warrants. Charges from the MHP included 2nd offense no insurance and 2nd offense driving while suspended, dating back to March 18. That was a “failure to appear’ warrant. The warrant from the Livingston Police Dept. included charges of speeding, 2nd offense no insurance, and driving while suspended. The warrant for not paying his fines and court costs dated to June 3.
n n n
Bozeman resident Leonard L. Edmo Jr., 27, was arrested on a probation hold Oct. 25 for the violations of drinking, driving without a license, and spending associating with a federal felon. Held on $25,000 bond.