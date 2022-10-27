On Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. Bozeman transient William Frank Perez III, 41, was accused of screaming, throwing chairs, punching windows and residents of the HRDC Tiny Homes on Wheat Drive. He was “aggravated by his arrest,” according to the arrest paperwork. The report said Perez had entered multiple homes, uninvited, and violently attacked the inhabitants. When finally arrested, Perez was in a “manic state” pacing in his cell and shadow boxing non existent individuals, while spouting obscenities.

One resident said Perez forced his way in, kicking and hitting her at least 30 times, sprayed Lysol all over her head, tried to kill her cat, threw butter all over her kitchen and — unsuccessfully — tried to have sex with her. A witness said he saw Perez hold the resident in multiple chokeholds before she ran away. He was arrested and jailed without bond on two felony counts of aggravated burglary.

