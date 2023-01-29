A new bill has been introduced in Congress to ban the popular social media platform TikTok.
U.S. Sen, Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, have introduced a bill to ban TikTok nationwide.
Hawley is among American lawmakers and conservatives who don’t like TikTok because of its Chinese ownership and concerns about potential ties to the Chinese government.
TikTok is owned by Beijing-based internet firm ByteDance. It has more than 1 billion users worldwide and as many as 210 million users in the U.S., according to Wallaroo Media, a Utah-based digital marketing and advertising firm.
“@TikTok_US is China’s backdoor into American’s lives. It threatens our children’s privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government device. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide,” Hawley said in a statement on Twitter on Jan. 24.
Hawley and other U.S. critics question TikTok’s privacy policies related to user data.
A U.S. government ban on TikTok would face constitutional challenges related to restrictions on free speech.
“The U.S. government does not have the authority to ban speech. Postings on TikTok are protected by the First Amendment since they are a form of speech. This means they cannot be banned any more than a person who wishes to access Russian propaganda can be banned from reading Pravda or RT,” writes James Lewis, senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in a November analysis.
But Lewis said the U.S. government could restrict the Chinese-owned social media platform by restricting transactions and app store downloads.
Buck and Hawley said their bill would “direct the president to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) within 30 days to block and prohibit transactions with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, with stiff penalties for entities that attempt to evade these sanctions,” according to release from the GOP lawmakers.
They also want an intelligence assessment report on the platform’s ties to the Chinese government.
There are questions to whether TikTok transactions could be shifted offshore to sidestep U.S. restrictions.
TikTok has been a political target of Republicans as well as some Democrats. President Joe Biden signed a bill banning the popular social media app from government phones and devices in December. Some university systems also banned the social media app on its networks over privacy concerns.
"TikTok is a clear threat to our privacy and national security. Not only is TikTok directly associated with the Chinese Communist Party, but it has been used to spy on Americans and gain an alarming level of access to users’ phones. This should concern every citizen who values their privacy, security, and personal information. Banning CCP tied TikTok nationwide is the only route to ending this malicious cybersecurity threat,” said Representative Buck