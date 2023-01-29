TikTok Ban UW System

The TikTok app logo is pictured in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020. University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

 Kiichiro Sato

A new bill has been introduced in Congress to ban the popular social media platform TikTok.

U.S. Sen, Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, have introduced a bill to ban TikTok nationwide.

