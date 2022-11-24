“Making Belgrade Even Prettier” took another step forward at Monday’s Belgrade City Council meeting.
Former City Manager Ted Barkley, who is still on city staff as a consultant and heading up the town’s Urban Renewal District project, gave the council his URD progress report, stating that the bulk of this proposed work is proposed for January 2023.
Technically, the council approved the schedule for identifying priority projects.
Barkley told the council this will include stakeholder meetings, an email survey, and a link on the City’s website to the plan and an opportunity to comment.
Barkley proposed that he report back to the council at its Feb. 6, 2023 meeting.
In an earlier interview, Barkley told the Belgrade News that the URD is approaching $2 million in funding. In September the fund had $1.3 million, and the city was expecting another $300,000 this year. None of these funds increased anyone’s taxes, he said, but had already been earlier appropriated and set aside from the General Fund.
The funds may be used to buy and demolish properties. “The only property that’s come up in a public meeting is the old (Belgrade) Lounge building, on the other side of the old Montana Camp building on Main Street,” Barkley said in a September interview. “It sits on Railroad property which adds a complexity, with the railroad.”
Redevelopment, more parking — all that would spruce up that part of town, he continued.
The funds can be used to build public infrastructure and to do “streetscapes” such as benches, banners, and flowers.
There are 122 URD in Montana, according to Barkley, and there are various ways for municipalities to run them. At first, the Belgrade City Council will double as the URD’s governing board.
“It could move to the (business) owners, with the governing board separate from the council,” said Barkley. “Bozeman has a separate board.”
The district had the funds this last summer, but “we are running out of construction season so we will probably do this next summer (2023).”
The official URD is a rough quadrangle running from Main and Broadway south-ish to Madison and Jackrabbit and then back to Main, including both sides of Main Street from end to end, and including all of downtown.
“I’ve joked that the central reason I’m sticking around is to get this up and going,” Barkley concluded. “This gets serious about downtown. This is the way to do it. And yes, you’re right. It will be fun.”