Three Forks Rodeo celebrated its 75th annual rodeo last year with a packed stadium, new bleachers, and a post-COVID return to glory for one of the biggest rodeos in the Gallatin Valley.
Last year’s event not only drew in a record 3,100 people to the rodeo arena, but it also showed off some of the next top rodeo competitors.
This year looks to be at least as promising. The rosters have finally dropped, and many new faces are looking to take the crown in their respective events at this weekend’s rodeo, as many previous champions are not returning this year.
Father and son duo Nick and Ryker Sarchett are representing Three Forks in the team roping competition. The Sarchett family is known for its rodeo prowess; Nick’s wife Jody was an all-star in breakaway roping and her mother Nancy – co-owners of Three Forks Saddlery – is also a former competitor.
A team hopes to bring in the big money for Friday’s team roping event against many competitors.
Former MSU football commit and Manhattan High quarterback Quinn McQueary will compete in tie down roping. McQueary logging the second most earnings in event in the 2021 Northern Rodeo standings in 2021.
He will match his standings and success against reigning champion Dillon Hahnkamp, a Melrose native, garnered the fifth most earnings in 2021 and now wants to keep the title in Silver Bow County.
In the women’s competitions, Paige Rasmussen looks to make her name in Three Forks for the barrel racing and breakaway roping. The Bozeman native and MSU rodeo competitor will try to claim both titles in the absence of previous barrel racing champ Bella Fossum and breakaway roping champ Kenna McNeill.
Most of Rasmussen’s competition hails from outside of Gallatin County, but Three Forks’ own Melissa Puckett will try her luck at the barrel racing portion. Puckett, a mother of two and owner of Covered Wagon Ranch, is one of the two Gallatin racers hoping to win a championship for the home county.
Eighteen single competitors and teams in the weekend competition hail from Belgrade, and 14 competitors and duos come from Three Forks.
Events in this year’s competition include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway roping, junior barrel racing and junior breakaway roping.
The Three Forks Rodeo will be held both Friday and Saturday nights and feature different rosters both days. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids, though kids can get in for free on Friday with an adult.
Saturday’s Street Fair starts at 10 a.m., and the parade at 11 a.m. (For complete schedules, see pages 12, 16 and 17.
More information is also available at www.threeforksrodeo.com.