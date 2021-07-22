A July 6 report of animal cruelty that happened on Jackrabbit Lane is still under investigation, with the story morphing slightly from cruelty to stupidity.
The Gallatin County Sheriff received a call that a dog had been tied to a vehicle bumper and dragged over half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before its collar broke and the dog ended up who-knows-where.
According to a recent report on KBZK, the local CBS affiliate, multiple deputies searched in the night for the animal, until one found the dog, named Marley, severely injured and laying in the barrow pit.
At the time, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told KBZK that his department was looking to charge the person responsible with animal cruelty.
Within a day, though, Springer announced that although Marley was severely injured, the possible charges would be more in the neighborhood of negligence.
As it turns out, Springer said the dog’s owner was at a party and tied Marley to another party-goer’s vehicle bumper. When the vehicle’s owner left, she didn’t know Marley had been tied to her bumper.
A gofund.me page has been set up to pay Marley’s vet bills. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised $25,025.
The department is “conducting a full investigation,” according to a press release.
Marley is expected to make a full recovery but does have extensive injuries expected to take some time to heal.
