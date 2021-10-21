The Don Westra farm at Valley Center Road West and Thorpe Road between Belgrade and Four Corners has been sold and is in the preliminary planning stages for a new subdivision of 359 lots on 166 acres, or more than two home sites per acre. The subdivision proposal is from West River 40, LLC.
Hearings are scheduled before the city of Belgrade Planning Board on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at City Hall and before the Gallatin County Commission on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the in the community meeting room of the old courthouse on Main Street in Bozeman.
Because the proposed subdivision is within a four-mile radius of Belgrade’s city limits, “Belgrade’s planning board will make a recommendation to the county commission,” said Jason Karp, Belgrade’s planning director.
The subdivision proposal is over 1,000 pages.
Two details work in the developers’ favor, Karp said.
“There’s no zoning on the property, which would be legally binding, and they can tie into the Four Corners Water and Sewer, which will allow them higher density.”
The role of Belgrade’s planning commission is “advisory only,” he added.
If approved, the planned development would be built next to the Gallatin Heights subdivision, with its primary access being from Valley Center Road and feeding into Jackrabbit Lane.
“I’ll know more about this after the planning commission (meeting),” Karp said. “A project this size is very complicated. Lots of discussions with the developers and with neighbors. It would have to meet the city-county parkland regs.
“State highway commission, irrigation ditches. Lots to figure out.”
Of the 359 lots planned, “Most are single family, with a few commercial lots along Valley Center Road, and a site for an elementary school,” Karp said. (The proposed elementary school site is situated next to a cement plant.)
“It’s not surprising they’re here, with proximity to Four Corners water and sewer (service),” he added. “They need the water for development. This is a product of our growth spurt, and all the consequences and impacts that go with it.”
“It’s a pretty impactful project,” Karp said.
It might make sense for a developer to build where hook-ups to Four Corners water and sewer are available, but it doesn’t make the neighboring farming families any happier about their high-density neighbors.
In a four-page letter to the Belgrade Planning Commission, resident Mike Mahler finds fault with the proposal’s density.
“The existing characteristics of the area are much lower in density than what is beig proposed and the County clearly envisioned a transition to ‘low density’ as development moved west from Gallatin Height,” Mahler wrote.
“The initial preliminary plat application for Gallatin Heights was denied by the Gallatin County Commission in 2007 because it did not provide that transtition,” the letter continues.
Mahler additionally found fault with the subdivision’s use of Thorpe Road, now a county gravel road.
“The proposed widening will require the destruction of a half mile of old growth trees on the east side of Thorpe Road,” Mahler wrote, “which, contrary to the preliminary plat statement, are home to a variety of migratory birds, hawks, owls, and bald eagles.”
That buffer zone of trees gives a safe crossing zone for daily animal migration, he continued, and then quoted page 26 of the Belgrade Growth Policy “which states that its goals and policies are to prevent inconsistent patterns of development or unsuitable development” and is aimed at “considering development impact on agriculture.”
The area is home to wildlife migration routes along the irrigation canals and along the Gallatin River, neighbors say.
The developer has proposed commercial buildings along Valley Center West, “inappropriate to the rural agriculture character of the area,” Mahler wrote, quoting the Four Corners Neighborhood Plan, which discourages commercial development beyond one-eighth mile from a major arterial, and also discourages incompatible development along secondary roads.
One local, longtime ag family is none too pleased with the idea of a proposed subdivision in their backyard.
“We already have to avoid Jackrabbit with our farm machines,” Tamie Parrent told the Belgrade News. “Developers are getting rich on the backs of the rest of us. We work really hard to make this farm work and to do right by the animals here.”
Her farm has been in her husband Kevin Kennedy’s family for 140 years, she said.
“We pay taxes for years and years and years” to farm and to protect the land, “and then a developer comes by and they say ‘here we are!’ and we have no say in anything,” she said.
Posted speed limits of 35 mph and 25 mph are roundly ignored by impatient drivers who are already shortcutting through this ranching neighborhood, Parrent said. She expects approval of the development will result in widened roads, paved roads and an additional, large tax burden on the people and property owners who already farm there, none of which will be borne by the developer.
“And they’ll have to cut down all those old growth trees to widen the road. Trees where bald eagles nest. Bushes of chokecherries for the pheasants,” she predicted.
“These things will impact forever. That subdivision will mean more trespass, and we already get enough from Gallatin Heights subdivision. And more vehicles crashing through our back gate. (Parrent’s farm gate is located at a 90 degree angle on Hulbert Road, frequently miscalculated and missed by speeding drivers).
Mahler’s letter to the Belgrade Planning Bboard concluded that “we in no way wish to stop development,” but added, “We have serious concerns about aspects of the preliminary plat application. We would respectfully ask ... the planning board not forward a favorable recommendation to the County Commission.”