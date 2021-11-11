A committee of 12 people will help Gov. Greg Gianforte choose between the four candidates for the newest Gallatin County district court judge position.
The governor’s office announced Monday afternoon that Gianforte has chosen a judicial advisory council, composed of attorneys, business owners, a former police chief and more to review the four candidates who have applied for the position.
The candidates to fill the 18th Judicial District Judge seat are Belgrade Municipal Judge Andrew Breuner, attorney and substitute justice court judge Audrey Schultz Cromwell, Gallatin County Attorney Martin Lambert, and Montana public defender Benjamin Refling.
“Under my direction, the advisory councils will identify well-qualified candidates who are committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench,” the governor said in a news release.
The council includes Joe Billion, the owner of Billion Auto Group; E.J. Clark, former Belgrade chief of police; Holly Hauskins, a Gallatin County foster parent; Glenda Noyes, the director of the Gallatin County Court Appointed Special Advocate program (CASA); John Olson, a probation and parole officer; Tim Peluso, a board member of Western Montana Mental Health Centers; Nick Ross-Dick, a student success program manager at the MSU Native American Center; and Nels Swandal, a retired district court judge who served the 6th Judicial District in Park and Sweet Grass Counties. Swandal is also a former Republican state senator.
Also on the advisory council are attorneys David Wagner, Jane Mersen, Chris Gillette and Cindy Younkin. Gillette is married to Republican Rep. Jane Gillette of Bozeman. Younkin ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary election for Montana House District 71 in 2020.
In the same press release, Gianforte announced an advisory council will also help him consider candidates to fill the judicial vacancy in the 13th Judicial District in Yellowstone County. Members of that council include attorneys, an elementary school teacher, a former 13th District judge and the chief operating officer of Billings Rimrock Mall.
Earlier this year, Gianforte signed a bill eliminating the longstanding commission of judges, attorneys and citizens who had helped previous governors vet and choose district court judges. The same bill, Senate Bill 140, gave Gianforte the direct power to appoint district court judges to vacant positions.
