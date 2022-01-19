Multiple groups have filed appeals with the Gallatin County Commission challenging the approval of a floodplain permit for a glamping resort along the Gallatin River.
The appeals respond to plans by developers Jeff and Jirina Pfeil to build a high-end camping retreat on an island west of Mill Street bridge in Gallatin Gateway. The retreat is called the Riverbend Glamping Resort.
Some of the island property lies within the 100-year floodplain of the Gallatin River, which means it could be susceptible to floods and ice jams.
Gallatin County Floodplain Administrator Sean O’Callaghan issued a floodplain permit for the project last November, despite outcry from neighbors and environmental groups. He wrote that the developers’ plans abide by the county’s floodplain regulations.
Multiple groups are now asking the Gallatin County Commission to rescind the permit or modify its conditions. A pre-hearing conference about the Riverbend Glamping Getaway is scheduled for Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
American Rivers, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Madison-Gallatin Chapter of Trout Unlimited appealed O’Callaghan’s decision to the commission last week. The groups are requesting seasonal restrictions on glamping activities.
If the modifications were approved, the developers would have to remove all temporary structures from the floodplain and disconnect all associated gas and sewer lines from Nov. 1 to July 1 annually.
Doing so would allow owners to operate the glampground during the height of the tourism season while “virtually eliminating the risk of flood-related damages to people and property,” according to the appeal.
The seasonal restrictions will also “shield Gallatin County from potentially expensive litigation arising from flood-related damages in the future,” the document says.
Developer Jeff Pfeil wrote in an e-mailed response that the plans for the property include a number of safeguards.
“Although not all of our property is within the floodplain, a tremendous amount of engineering has gone into designing Riverbend so that it can withstand a flood event of historical proportions,” he wrote.
Pfeil wrote that the project’s sewer and gas services are flood-proofed beyond the highest standard, and he has reached out to all the opposing organizations to explain in detail how safeguards have been built into the development.
“Unfortunately that isn’t what they actually care about. All they care about is stopping new development,” he wrote. “What they are missing with their eyes wide open is that recreation breeds conservation and that the whole point of Riverbend is to share the outdoors with people who might never otherwise experience it and then fall in love with it as a result.”
Attorneys representing Protect the Gallatin River— a group of neighbors, property owners and concerned citizens— also filed an appeal over the glampground. They are asking the Gallatin County Commission to repeal the permit altogether.
Conditions included in the floodplain permit require the developers to adhere to a flood response preparedness plan that allows them to remove structures from the property and protect water and sewer infrastructure during a flood event.
Protect the Gallatin River’s appeal claims the project’s flood response plan “lacks any meaningful detail,” and there is “a legitimate danger of materials being swept downstream during a flood event.”
The project would violate 2017 Gallatin County Floodplain Regulations, and it “poses a risk to guests, downstream property owners, first responders and the environment,” attorneys representing the group wrote.
“The safety of our guests, staff, first responders and (nearby) residents is our number one concern,” Pfeil wrote in response. “The appellant continually fails to mention that a large portion of the Riverbend resort property is not within the floodplain and (is in) a place of safety during a flood event.”
For areas of the property that lie within the floodplain, Pfeil is relying on the flood response plan, which will allow him to address “all the items mentioned... with plenty of time to be effective in doing so,” he wrote. He encouraged the public to review the flood response plan online.
The Riverbend Glamping Getaway project application outlines plans to repurpose a building, construct access roads, install a wastewater lift station, do some minor grading and develop 58 sites with removable structures on the island property.
Conestoga wagons, Airstream trailers and tiny homes for rent would be placed at campsites. Utility lines along Gateway South Road and pipelines under the Gallatin River would supply electricity, wastewater and natural gas services. A gravel road would connect the property with Gateway South Road.
The project application notes that the Riverbend Glamping Getaway will “provide an economic benefit to Gallatin Gateway as a result of users patronizing the local businesses” and will “offer travelers the ability to safely enjoy the outdoors, Gallatin River and surrounding communities.” The floodplain permit is valid until Nov. 15.
Scott Bosse, executive director of American Rivers, said the project application’s flood response plan doesn’t acknowledge the fact that floods are sudden and don’t always behave in expected ways. If structures are swept downstream, they could get stuck under bridges and cause bigger flooding problems at those points, he said.
“Adding a seasonal restriction to the floodplain permit is the easiest and probably only way to bring this project into compliance with Gallatin County’s Floodplain Regulations,” Bosse said. “We’d rather not see this glampground developed at all, but at least with a seasonal restriction, one could reasonably argue it won’t suffer or cause major flood-related damages.”