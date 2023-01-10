Jesus was missing; now he isn't. But his cradle is still AWOL.
The Nativity creche at the Manhattan Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Broadway, was vandalized in December, with baby Jesus and the manger stolen by either the ultimate Christmas grinch or someone toying with some significant karma.
Jesus was later found in a snowbank on Christmas Eve, interim Pastor Chuck Wright said, but the manger is still missing.
Wright said that at the time he'd mentioned it to someone on Christmas Eve, who remembered "seeing Jesus in a snowbank."
And there he was found — in the Christmas snow — but sans manger.
Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel said this particular vandalism hadn't been reported to the police department, but that there also "had not been other reports of anything destroyed, or other issues or problems" with Christmas decorations. As to the how or the why, "Your guess is as good as mine," Hengel said.
The baby Jesus statute and the manger were actually one piece, according to Wright, and the Jesus and the manger were further vandalized and broken apart.
This same manger scene had been vandalized a few years earlier, the Belgrade News was told. At that time, the now-retired pastor Debbie Funke mused that the vandalism might have been done by someone from another denomination "who didn't believe there should be a Jesus in the manger until Christmas Eve."
The earliest Nativity scene dates back to 380 A.D. via a painting depicting Christ's birth in the Roman catacombs of St. Valentine, an early Christian saint.
Saint Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first "living Nativity scene" in Europe in 1223, after he had been to the Holy Land and visited Jesus's traditional birthplace. Now, the Nativity Scene is a global, Christian tradition at Christmastime.
In Manhattan, Wright just wants the manger to be found or returned.