A proposed 359-house subdivision on a family farm off Thorpe Road was given 3-2 conditional approval Tuesday night by the Belgrade Planning Board.
“The board recommended conditional approval,” explained Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp. Next, the proposal will be considered by the Gallatin County Commission – which ultimately will decide the fate of the project – at its Nov. 9 meeting at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse on Bozeman’s Main Street.
Planning board members who voted for the West River 40 subdivision were Ken Smith, Elizabeth Marum and Josh Lee. Those voting against the proposal were Judy Doyle and Jocelyn Kent.
Public comments on the proposed development went until 11 p.m. Karp said.
“Not typical, but big projects like this tend to keep us here for a while,” he said.
Karp said the proposal’s proponents said, “It’s in an area seeing substantial subdivision development; that it can be served by the Four Corners Water and Sewer; and it would connect to local bike trails.”
The development’s opponents said it was too dense a development – in fact, more dense than its neighbor, the Gallatin Heights subdivision; that there would be substantial impacts on wildlife and old growth trees; and that the local roads are currently gravel and can’t carry a larger load.
The development is proposed on the 166-acre former Don Westra farm.
Ironically, it used to be part of the family farm of Kevin Kennedy, who is still a farming neighbor and has come forward as a major opponent of the West River 40 proposal. Kennedy’s grandmother sold the land in the mid-1970s, he told the Belgrade News.
Irony is in abundance here. Kennedy’s wife Tamie Parrent said that many of the residents who complained to the Belgrade Planning Board are current residents of the Gallatin Heights subdivision who don’t want to see more traffic in the area.
Parrent’s memory is that around 2005, Gallatin Heights – the initial large development in the area – languished for a while after it was initially turned down by the Gallatin County Commission for proposing too-dense development. Those planners then went back to the drawing board and lowered the density, she remembered.
“It just doesn’t meet the criteria for development (in an ag area),” she continued.
Parent added, “The (West River 40) developer, Chad Larsen, said he was just trying to give people affordable housing, but he was just blowing smoke for 45 minutes. That subdivision just doesn’t belong in this area. It doesn’t fit in the Triangle Growth Plan.
Planning is supposed to keep heritage farming.
“This is all about money and nothing else.”
And to add to the irony even more, the mere existence of the Gallatin Heights subdivision was pointed to at the Planning Board meeting as a reason that the Westra farm area was already “ruined” and didn’t need to be saved as an agricultural area.
“There’s a Gold Rush mentality,” Parrent continued. “All of our taxes will go up. The people who’ve lived here for ages and made a life for themselves, we don’t matter anymore. There is so much going on here on so many levels.”