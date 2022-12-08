There’s a good base of snow at the Bridger Bowl Ski Area this winter, and employees are planning to open the mountain’s lifts and lodges to pass holders earlier than usual this season.

Before the long-awaited opening date on Friday, Dec. 9, staff need to build lift ramps, set up boundary ropes and install snow fences. The mountain’s ski patrol has to conduct avalanche mitigation work, according to Hiram Towle, Bridger Bowl’s general manager.

