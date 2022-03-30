Churchill’s Godfrey Creek bridge is about to get replaced. Built in 1953, this concrete structure requires “heavy maintenance,” according to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation, and replacing it should lower maintenance costs.
The bridge is on State Highway 84, about 3.5 miles south of Churchill, straddling Godfrey Creek between Canal and Kimm roads.
Since this bridge was a post-WWII era structure, the state didn’t have to do a historical survey on it, said Jon Axline, MDT’s staff historian.
After WWII, communities “transitioned away from timber bridges and went to girder and steel bridges,” Axline told the Belgrade News. “The county would build the bridge, and the state would do the roads, and then (eventually) we had responsibility for the bridges.”
Seventy years ago, the cost of the whole project was $205,257, including both bridge and road work.
The general contractor was Bob Gibson & Sons, along with Blacktop Construction. Both contractors were from Billings.
The Godfrey Creek bridge was built in 1949. State Highway 84 “was originally a secondary road, so there’s nothing in the Highway Commission minutes about building it. That means that Gallatin County built it, and then we took it over,” Axline explained.
“We replaced a lot of bridges back then, on secondary roads.”
Axline could find no pictures in the MDT files of the original timber bridge which was replaced in 1949.
“Timber bridges cost about $4,000. They weren’t built to last and there are hundreds of them still around in the state.”
So why does this 73-year-old concrete bridge need replacing?
“They have a limited life span,” he said. “Forty or 50 years. And a lot of these are way over their life span. The concrete will crack; chunks fall off. The concrete gets in nasty shape.”
This 73-years-later replacement was slated to start this week, with traffic near the bridge detoured around the bridge area for a couple weeks in early April. The detour is planned for Cameron Bridge and Highline roads, about an eight-mile detour loop.
Construction should take a month, depending on the weather. MDT picked the detour choice instead of building a temporary crossing to save time, money and environmental impacts.
The current bridge is being replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert. In addition, the roadway on each end of the bridge will be regraded and resurfaced, guardrails replaced, and the pavement restriped and signs updated.
With the road closed down for a few weeks, the project’s contractor, Helena Sand and Gravel, can “significantly reduce time needed to replace the bridge,” Craig Walker, MDT Butte district engineering project manager stated in the release.
Axline had no figures on the total cost of this replacement.