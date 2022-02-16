The proposed West River 40 subdivision at Valley Center Road and Thorpe Road near Four Corners is finally back on the agenda of the Gallatin County Commission. The meeting will be next Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m.
At issue has been what, if anything, and how might the developers do to deal with ditch owners who don’t wish to have their water rights tampered with. On Dec. 7, commissioners postponed their vote on granting plat approval in hopes that agricultural water users and 3 Peaks Development could come to an agreement about setbacks on the Bopp-McCullough Ditch that runs through the property.
Due to the great number of documents associated with this agenda item, they are not on the commission’s website but can instead be viewed at the County Commission office, 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman, prior to the meeting.
Ketterer/Owenhouse ditch owner Tami Parrent says there are an unknown number of property owners with rights on the three ditches at stake: the Bopp, Knadler and Ketterer/Owenhouse ditches.
In a letter sent to the commissioners and the Belgrade Planning Board on Feb. 4, the ditch owners quote the Montana Code Annotated 70-17-112, colloquially referred to as “the Musselshell Case.” That statute prohibits “encroachment or impairment of any easement without written permission.”
According to Parrent, the developers claim to have a “soft permission” by claiming that all affected landowners who hadn’t replied to notices about their plans had actually given their tacit approval by not complaining.
In December, county commissioners asked the ditch holders to “meet and discuss” and come to a compromise that would allow the development to proceed, but according to Parrent, no such agreement has been reached.
“I think the commission is breaking the law if they allow this development to go ahead, when the law clearly states that everyone (ditch owners) have to give written approval,” Parrent said.
More confusing, since every ditch might have multiple owners, even Parrent says she doesn’t know exactly how many people would have to grant permission.
Parrent said she asked planners about the law and was told, “We’ve never had this problem before.”
“Does that mean they are enforcing the law? Are they ignoring the law? Or are they just dumb?” she said.
County regulations stipulate that when a developer and ditch users cannot reach an agreement, a 50-foot, non-interference setback is applied to the ditches by default.
3 Peaks Development owner Chad Larson asked that the requirement be reduced to 7 feet at road crossings to allow for construction across the ditch. Commissioners unanimously denied that request.
Is there any compromise here that would satisfy some of these ditch owners?
“Yes,” Parrent said. “We want to save Thorpe Road. The cottonwood trees and the little road. Put in a culvert for the ditches. We’re OK with that.”
Earlier, the Belgrade News asked about that solution to some of the reluctance to this development and was told that saving Thorpe Road “wasn’t covered in the county’s master plan.”
What about a variance to the plan to save the old trees?
“Makes sense to me,” Parrent said.
Parrent maintains that the simplest reading of 70-17-112 MCA shows that “going ahead with this still violates the law. It says ‘written permission.’ Not considering everyone who didn’t respond as a “soft yes.”
Preliminary plans for West River 40 call for 359 lots on 166 acres. Because the development is within four miles of Belgrade, “Belgrade’s planning board makes a recommendation to the county commission; the board already gave its OK.”
The developers also offered to leave room in the subdivision for a possible school site, although the lot in question is across from a current cement plant. The letter asks that only a single-family home be built on that site if the school district declines the offer, and that the subdivision’s HOA require trees sufficient to maintain the existing visual barrier along the western boundary of the property.