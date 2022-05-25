The Butte hobo who was a part of a truck theft scenario that turned into a shoplifting scheme at Macy’s, followed by a 90 mph chase through town ending at Montana State University, was sentenced May 19 to three years in prison.
Tristen John Grover, 28, already had a full legal plate, including existing sentences from Deer Lodge, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone counties. This new prison sentence is to run concurrently with ones from those jurisdictions.
The crime in question started Jan. 29 at 8:15 p.m., when someone at Macy’s in the Gallatin Valley Mall called the Bozeman police for assistance with a shoplifting suspect.
Glover and his two molls led the Bozeman police on the very definition of a merry chase, starting with the shoplifting, and then segueing into truck theft.
Two women were in the white GMC truck, according to the arrest report, which was traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. They started out on West Garfield, then ran the red light at the intersection of 19th and Garfield “at a high rate of speed, nearly causing several crashes.”
The high-speed pursuit ended on campus at MSU, with the two women fleeing on foot into the darkness.
Unsuccessful at finding the absconding women, the cops circled back to the initial shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Although he tried using a phony name, the Butte man eventually was identified as Grover. He admitted to theft from the store and named his two cohorts-in-crime as Libbie Harpold and Amanda Carpenter.
Grover had a plethora of arrest warrants from numerous jurisdictions – Park County, Sweet Grass County, Billings and Anaconda-Deer Lodge – but only Sweet Grass and Anaconda wanted to bother to extradite him. When sentenced last week, he was ordered to pay $9,935 in restitution, and was given credit for the 109 days he spent in jail.
Gallatin District Court Judge Andrew Breuner wants Grover to go to chemical dependency treatment while in prison. Breuner said he believed Grover showed “tremendous potential to be a productive member of society.”
Grover’s defense attorney Diana Copeland blamed much of his criminal history, including the earlier crimes from other counties, at least partially on substance abuse.
Back to the earlier stolen truck: The public VIN plates it had when initially pursued to MSU had been removed, and the plates on the truck actually belonged to a 2002 Chevy 1500. All identifying emblems had been removed from the truck, “typically indicators that a vehicle is stolen.” At the jail, Grover claimed he owned the truck and had bought it from “Steve” for $300.
Carpenter was driving the truck during the pursuit, according to the police report. She was on probation and not supposed to be driving stolen trucks. The truck was impounded, and a VIN number in the glove box was for a 2007 GMC 2500 reported stolen in Deer Lodge County on Dec. 15, 2021. The truck had been stolen from a senior citizen’s garage sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. The truck “appeared to have been lived in and used for some time,” the report said. It also contained opiate paraphernalia. The truck’s blue book value was listed as between $16,000 to $17,000.
Grover was served warrants from the two entities that wanted him back, with bail totaling $35,000. That included a $30,000 warrant from Sweet Grass County from Oct. 12, 2021. His criminal history going back to 2012 totaled 25 pages and listed nine felonies, with only two disposed of. The undealt-with felonies included two thefts, a forgery, a DUI, two dangerous drug possessions, two extra-jurisdiction warrants for larceny, and vehicle theft. Grover apparently had failed to appear on those charges. At the time, he was arrested for felony theft of the truck and jailed on no bond.
n n n
A 23-year-old Bozeman man was arrested May 19 for a domestic assault. According to court documents, the victim and a child had hidden at a neighbor’s to be safe. The victim said the man wanted to go for a walk and then became aggressive and rough, and she was afraid the child she was holding might be injured. He also tried to grab and destroy her phone. The neighbor said her family had witnessed the man struggling with the victim, who was trying to run away.
He admitted to the deputy that he’d had “a few fingers of whiskey,” and that he was arguing with the woman. He denied both damaging the phone and getting physical with the other party. He insisted on “pleading the Fifth” when directly asked if there had been an altercation.
The woman in question recounted earlier times when she said the man had tried to strangle her.
He was also arrested for tampering with a communication device, since the woman’s phone was damaged. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
Manhattan resident Danielle Elizabeth Lopez, 36, had a fight over a phone segue into a physical altercation, and she was arrested for an assault. She was charged May 22 at 12:42 a.m. She was jailed on no bond.
---
You again?
Gallatin Gateway resident Antonio Huitron Mondragon, 35, was the subject in question when a caller reported a “driver reported to be unconscious and possibly intoxicated.” It was May 20 at 11:45 a.m. near South Cottonwood, southeast of Gallatin Gateway. Mondragon missed a curve and ran off the left side of the road. His Ford F-150 had California plates, and he had California ID, which had been suspended. He needed to be pulled out of the truck, according to the probable cause paperwork. He had “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person ... and admitted to consuming copious amounts of alcohol and stated he was not in a safe condition to be driving,” according to the report. In fact, his truck contained “multiple opened and drank alcoholic beverage containers.”
He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew an alcohol breath sample of 0.205. He had previous DUI convictions in December 2010, March 2017, February 2021 and February 2022. He was arrested for fifth-offense DUI, driving while suspended, and violating the open container no seatbelt laws.
In February, the Belgrade News reported that Mondragon also been stopped and arrested for speeding in the Gallatin Canyon, being clocked at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. At that time, he admitted to drinking “two beers” at a Four Corners establishment, flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.313 BAC. He was jailed on $4,025 bond.
---
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it:
Big Sky resident Joseph Brandon Clarke, 42, was arrested for a domestic assault May 22, even though he told deputies on the scene he had been sleeping and had no idea what they were talking about. According to the probable cause document, Clarke and the person involved had hosted a party that night, and after it was over, Clarke tried to remove the other party by dragging her around the house by her hair. She said an earlier strangulation charge against Clarke in Yellowstone County had been dismissed, and that he had also pointed a gun at her head. Clarke insisted that his verbal argument had never become physical, he didn’t know why the deputies were in his house and he didn’t remember when he had gone to bed.
---
Bozeman resident Aiden William Haynes, 28, was stopped May 22 at 9:51 p.m. because a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed him on the freeway, driving “all over the road’ and not maintaining his speed. He was pulled over by the Belgrade exit, and, when stopped, admitted he had just come from Teaser’s in Three Forks and had indeed been drinking. He rather spectacularly flunked his field sobriety tests, and then blew both a 0.257 BAC and a 0.247 BAC before he was arrested and jailed.
---
License? We don’t need no stinkin’ license:
At 11 p.m. on May 22, a county deputy responded to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near the Springhill Road exit. The driver was reported to be driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and had only one headlight. Five minutes after the barrage of calls, a car with just one working headlight (and missing a front tire) was found on the side of the road. Bozeman resident Leonardo Samuel Anorve Romirez, 31, was one of two Hispanic men found walking around the vehicle. Both men would tell the deputy the other was driving, although Ramirez is considerably shorter than the other man and the driver’s seat was close to the steering wheel. Ramirez had a Mexican ID but no driver’s license, and the Ford Focus was registered in Washington state.
He flunked his field sobriety tests and refused a breath alcohol test. He was initially arrested for three counts of criminal endangerment for the three report calls that he had almost hit someone by driving the wrong way on the freeway. Additional charges for DUI, no license and no insurance are pending. He was jailed without bond.
---
The May 23 cop report said Belgrade resident Susan Marixa Herzog, 31, was stopped at noon because a deputy noticed a child wasn’t buckled in the back seat. Herzog had been stopped in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 a couple of miles past the Manhattan turnoff. After discussing the traffic violation, the deputy mentioned he had seen her leaving a “residence known for drug distribution.” She admitted she had a scale in her car, which contained meth residue, and a gun in the driver’s door front pocket. The gun was stolen from Bozeman. She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and jailed without bond.
---
A whole lot of yelling going on:
It was May 24 at 12:20 a.m., when the deputy arrived at the address in the middle of Belgrade. By then, all the shouting and screaming had ended, and Belgrade resident Colton Lee Hughes, 32, had already left – drunk, and in a car he didn’t have permission to take, according to the report. Because the altercation had taken place in front of five children, Child Protective Services was called. The Montana Highway Patrol found Hughes and the wayward Chevy Traverse at the Town Pump on Norris Road.
Hughes blew a BAC of .077, had a vehicle with alcoholic beverages in it, and was on parole and barred from both drinking and taking Chevys that didn’t belong to him.
---
Where to start?
Bozeman resident Zachary William Moreland, 18, was traveling westbound on Main Street at 60 mph. He failed to signal lane changes and weaved repeatedly between lanes. That got him stopped by the Bozeman police on May 24 at 11:54 p.m., just minutes before the official witching hour. The question: Was he driving drunk? He admitted to “one old fashioned” eight hours earlier, and although he smelled as if he might be drunk, he passed his field sobriety tests. (That’s the first time that sentence has appeared in the Belgrade News police report in more than a year.)
The problem, though, was that he was driving on a suspended Indiana driver’s license, and he admitted he was on his way to see a woman, even though there was a restrainaing order prohibiting that. And when he was jailed, the staff found a baggie of cocaine on him. He was jailed without bond on a charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs. Charges are pending for driving while suspended and violating an order of protection.
---
Belgrade resident Katherine Elizabeth Riebe, 57, was arrested for second-offense DUI on May 24. At 11:14 p.m., and she was stopped initially for not having her headlights on as she drove north on Jackrabbit Lane. She flunked her field sobriety tests and blew a 0.122 BAC on the breathalyzer. She was held at the jail on a bond of $1,685.
---
Big Sky resident Michelle Leigh Tisdale, 42, would eventually be arrested for two counts of obstruction for purposefully impeding an investigation by giving a false name.
This incident started May 24 at 7:38 a.m., when a Montana Highway patrol trooper said a woman, located south of the Bozeman Hot Springs, wanted to report a domestic violence incident. She met with a county deputy, who determined there had been no domestic assault. Later, the MHP said the name she had given them matched that of another woman, and her picture matched a driver’s license out of Arkansas. Tisdale admitted the first name was actually that of her husband’s ex. In addition, she had used the name, Social Security number and birth date of a friend in Oregon, who reported being a victim of identity theft in August 2020.
The MHP initially stopped Tisdale for speeding. The deputy contacted the friend Tisdale mentioned, who lives in Coos Bay, Ore. She said she has had identity theft problems since August 2020, and that on May 3, 2022, someone tried to buy a Harley Davidson motorcycle using her name. That purchase did not go though. Tisdale eventually admitted she used the other woman’s information because she had felonies on her record and did not have a driver’s license. She said she did not realize any financial gain from the ruse, but that she did commit forgery by using altered documents to obtain employment. Two speeding tickets were added to the day’s paperwork, along with felony forgery and misdemeanor identify theft.
According to arrest documents, Tisdale has used many aliases in her criminal history, and an actual valid Idaho ID was found at the jail in her underwear.
---
Belgrade resident Richard Joseph Parsons, 23, was arrested May 19 at 4 p.m. on a bench warrant out of Park County. The original charges were for a jailhouse assault in Livingston on Sept. 5, 2021. He was arrested because he neglected to pay his court costs and fines.
---
Belgrade resident Jordan Ryan Tafur, 20, was arrested May 19 on a city of Livingston bench warrant for theft because he failed to post bond or show up in court. According to the criminal complaint, on March 31 he was at the Town Pump East in Livingston and tried to prepay for gas and some snacks. His card was declined, but he drank a $3.29 milkshake anyway and ran off.
---
Billings resident Ward Lionel Dillman, 55, was arrested May 18 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County, dating back to Feb. 8, 2021, on original charges of expired registration, driving while suspended, and failure to appear on the above charges.
---
Livingston resident John Charles Hardesty, 48, was picked May 18 up on a probation hold because of his arrests for criminal trespass, obstruction, and resisting arrest. He had an additional probation violation for buying a six-pack of Coors Light. Held on $15,000 bond.
---
Kyle Richard Osborne, 32, was arrested May 20 on a bench warrant out of Stillwater County. His bail was set at $50,000. He was arrested for violating the terms of his sentence.