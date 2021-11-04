The Belgrade City Council this week signaled its intent to adopt the Triangle Trails Plan as an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy.
City Planning Director Jason Karp, who served on the steering committee along with representatives from Gallatin County, the city of Bozeman, and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, said the three government entities have agreed to conduct joint planning in the so-called “triangle” area between Belgrade, Bozeman and Four Corners. The trails plan has been in the making for more than a year and was prepared by Sanderson Stewart consultants.
Once the plan is adopted by the three entities, it will govern where future trails or trail connectors will be developed.
“The next step is when a subdivision proposal comes in, and if it shows a trail coming in there, we can require it as part of the permit,” Karp explained.
Having a plan in place also will make it easier for the governments to acquire other sources of funding for trail development.
“Having a trails plan makes applying for grants a lot easier – there’s a better chance of being successful because you have a plan,” Karp said.
There are three types of trail recommendation in the plan: neighborhood trails that would be developed as part of new subdivisions; connector trails that bring people to schools, parks, and commercial nodes; and commuter pathways that are designed for efficient transportation across longer distances.
The plan also includes design standards as well as amenity recommendations. The trail network will be implemented over time as development and infrastructure projects align with the plan, officials say.
When the draft plan was completed, Karp said he believed it will provide the opportunity to create “great connectivity between Belgrade, Four Corners, and Bozeman” on non-motorized trails.
“Long range, it will definitely benefit Belgrade,” Karp said then.
The draft plan was developed using a variety of public input opportunities, including discussions with key community groups and cycling tours of the area. The plan focuses on trails that are separated from traffic and accessible to a wide variety of users.
