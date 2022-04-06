The Gallatin County Commission approved a new subdivision in Four Corners Tuesday.
The proposed 55-acre development, called Gallatin Meadows, sits on the south side of West Hulbert Road and is across the street from the Gallatin Heights subdivision. The property is a quarter mile west of the intersection of West Hulbert Road and Jackrabbit Lane.
The subdivision will be built in two phases.
Developer Sunrise Homes plans to subdivide the property into 148 lots, which will be split between 92 residential single-family lots and 56 lots for fourplex structures that could be used as townhomes, according to documents submitted to the county.
Though two-thirds of the property has commercial zoning and the remaining one-third is zoned as rural residential and agricultural, Sunrise Homes owner Mike Stewart said that the Gallatin Meadows will be a “100 percent residential development.”
“The development is designed to be a lower density residential community compatible with surrounding residential communities,” Stewart said.
The residential lot sizes will range in size from 4,848 square feet to roughly 24,470 square feet. The density of the development will increase in a kind of west to east density gradient, starting with larger single-family lots situated on the property’s western boundary.
Smaller single-family lots will be toward the center of the development, and the fourplexes toward the eastern boundary. There will be nearly 5 acres of parkland in the development, which Stewart said would be in the center of the subdivision and its focal point.
The property will also be surrounded by a sort of buffer zone of open space.
Traffic could be an issue with the development. The developers completed a Traffic Impact Study, which showed that the subdivision would produce 1,267 weekday vehicle trips.
The majority of the traffic would head east toward the intersection of West Hulbert Road and Jackrabbit Lane.
The study concluded that the increase in traffic could “substantially impact the safety and efficiency” of the intersection.
However, the Montana Department of Transportation suggested that either a traffic signal or widening West Hulbert Road to include a left lane and a dedicated right turn lane could lower the traffic impact.
Lots are not allowed to have individual wells. The subdivision will rely on the Four Corners Water & Sewer District for water and wastewater disposal. Stewart said that sewer connections will be made to existing connections in the corners of the property.
Developer Mike Stewart said that irrigation for the subdivision will come from the Mammoth Ditch, which runs adjacent to the property. Sunrise Homes owns water rights shares in the ditch, too.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the development was planned from a water usage perspective.
“I think when we see development that both utilizes water and sewer infrastructure … that’s what we hope for and what we hope to see,” Brown said.
Notably absent from the meeting was any form of public comment, either received before the meeting or during.
“It’s not very often that we get a subdivision of this size that we have no negative comment,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner. “That tells me you’re doing something right there.”