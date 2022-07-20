The Gallatin County Commission approved a massive storage unit complex south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Tuesday.
The proposed storage unit complex, called Yellowstone Airport Storage, could house 975 storage units in 26 buildings. The project was proposed by WWC Engineering on behalf of the property owner 1024 Stevens LLC.
The proposed development is on Bailey Creek Road on the east side of South Alaska Road, according to documents.
Yellowstone Airport Storage would be spread out on three different lots, which are part of the Black Diamond minor subdivision. The 16.6 acres the proposed project would occupy is not zoned.
Jason Karp, Belgrade planning director, said during the meeting that the subdivision was approved for that kind of use. The Black Diamond minor subdivision was divided into four lots, each approved for commercial use.
The property is surrounded by land primarily used for agriculture, Karp said.
The Spain-Ferris Ditch runs through the middle of the property, while the Mammoth Fork Ditch runs through a corner of the property. One of the recommended conditions for the project required that construction should recognize any ditch easements and agreements from the pair of ditches.
No one spoke in favor of or against the storage complex at the commission meeting, but there was a lone written comment that showed concern for possible traffic issues caused by Yellowstone Airport Storage.
Karp said that when the Black Diamond minor subdivision was approved, the developers granted extra right of ways for road improvements. A project like the storage complex would not trigger any road improvements, Karp said.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the comment was valid and that the commission shared the same concerns of increased traffic on South Alaska Road. Brown said that improvement projects on that stretch of road were expensive, and that the county had ranked any project on South Alaska Road high on the county’s capital improvement plan.